advertisement

A reward of £ 1,000 is offered by the family of Mohammed Ishtyaq for the information which enables them to find the missing man.

Mr. Ishtyaq disappeared almost two weeks ago after an accident.

advertisement

His family said the reward was offered as searches revealed no signs of the 37-year-old man.

He was last seen at the scene of an accident on the Swarkestone Bridge late Saturday, January 11.

Since then, his family and the police have scoured the countryside looking for clues to his whereabouts.

The missing man is 5 feet 5 inches tall and is stocky in construction with black hair.

His family hopes that he will be found alive.

His younger brother Mohammed Arfaq said: “You hope for the best but you prepare for the worst”.

His older brother Mohammed Mushtaq has now offered a reward.

He said: “We are moving it because there may be a chance that someone will come forward.

“We are all struggling with this. It’s been almost two weeks.

“We have searched every day but people are going back to work, so we don’t have as many people looking.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“We had people come out and they said they saw him in Stanton the same night.”

Mr. Ishtyaq was in a car with two other people when he crashed and overturned on the Swarkestone bridge.

Mr. Ishtyaq jumped over the bridge and fled the scene and has not been seen since.

His older brother said, “He has a young family, with a son and a girlfriend, and his son asks where his father is.

“It is not beautiful but we are still looking.

“The police blocked the road after the accident, so maybe someone stuck in the queue could have seen someone leave the area.”

Anyone with location information can contact Derbyshire police via social media, such as Twitter and Facebook, or by calling 101.

The reference number 806-120120 must be cited in any communication concerning Mr. Ishtyaq.

Anonymous reports can also be made by calling an independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

.

advertisement