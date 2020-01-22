advertisement

Desjardins Group has announced that they are acquiring Le Capitale’s portfolio, moving 6376 mortgages transferred to the company. The transaction will take place in early February according to a recent press release.

“I am proud of this acquisition, which strengthens Desjardins’ position as a leader in the residential mortgage market,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. “‘It is a high quality portfolio from La Capitale that perfectly matches Desjardins expansion goals, which include acquisition research to maximize synergies within our organization. We will continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities in markets our primary goal. “

Mortgage holders currently with Le Capitale will receive a letter after Feb. 3 to make them aware of the transfer and welcome them to the sea with Desjardins. The transfer requires no action on the part of the holder and their loans will be automatically transferred without any change in the terms of their financing.

Desjardins is opening a new support center dedicated to the questions of their mortgage holders. The financial cooperative is committed to providing excellent customer service and providing personalized support to new members.

Desjardins Group has assets of $ 312.5 billion, making them the fifth largest co-operative financial group in the world and the leading group in Canada. It’s also good for employment in Canada, rating one of Canada’s top 100 employers, according to Mediacorp. Offering a full range of products and services, it is ranked highly among the strongest banks in the world by The Banker magazine.

