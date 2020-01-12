advertisement

Had the Minnesota Vikings defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, the winner of the Sunday game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers would have hosted the NFC Championship next week. Unfortunately, the top seeded Niners ran their business 27-10 against the Vikes and will host next week regardless of who wins today.

Don’t say that to Q13 Fox serving the Seattle area. Either because of a communication error or because someone wrote the wrong script, they reported during their 9:00 p.m. Saturday news program that the Vikings had won and the Seahawks controlled their own destiny for hosting the conference championship game.

Apparently the 49ers didn’t really win today, and the Vikings have risen to the NFC title game in Seattle, according to a news channel. (Sent by a friend at the PNW)… pic.twitter.com/Vm4Fc7zPET

Anyone who wins tomorrow is playing against the Minnesota Vikings. The next question is … where? The Vikings hit the 49ers today to advance to the NFC championship. The end result ranged from 27 to 10. The Vikings’ victory uses Seattle as a possible venue for the NFC championship game, but only if they win against the Packers tomorrow. We’ll see we keep our fingers crossed. Go Hawks!

It’s strange because they got the right score and both are highlights of 49ers touchdowns. You’d think someone would have put two and two together. But maybe it was too late to turn back when it was already happening. This is live television for you.

Still, it is a good effort by the Seattle Seahawks’ official TV partner to launch a Seattle-based NFC championship. Damn it, local news reports won’t be released this year.

