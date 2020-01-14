advertisement

DALTON, Pa. – Welcome signs for one community in Lackawanna County don’t look that welcoming. That’s why city officials want to perk them up with the help of people who live there.

When you enter the Dalton district on both directions from Route 6, you will be greeted by a sign saying “Welcome to Dalton, a friendly place to live”.

But the signs have seen better days. They are broken, they rot and they feel that they can now fall over every day.

“They are hardly signing right now. If you drive past, you hardly know they are welcome signs. They are not very welcoming. You can hardly read them, so it was definitely time to change one for us here,” said councilor Eric Johnson.

“Kind of boring, outdated, needs some renovation,” said Kathy Durkin.

That is why the municipality signed for the purchase of two brand new plates.

What the signs will look like depends on the people who live here.

The municipality is holding a competition and residents can submit their designs. The winner will be chosen at a council meeting next month.

“We just wanted to get something new, something our residents would be proud of, and we thought what better way than to involve the residents?” said Johnson.

Rod Wallace moved from Oklahoma to Dalton about two years ago. He loves his new home and wants to bring more people here.

“We need new signs. Where I came from, we put out new signs and it made a huge difference to tourism and everything there. Yes, we need the signs. It’s a great place to stop. People need to know what they are are coming. We find something new every time we get out, “Wallace said.

“We love our downtown area here. We have wonderful people in our downtown area. We want to bring people to our downtown area, so we thought, what better way to welcome people for a nice fresh look when you’re on Route 6 in the city , one of our busiest roads? So hopefully it brings in new people and new businesses for us, “Johnson added.

Kathy Durkin works in the Dalton Community Library. She doesn’t think she is artistic enough to submit a design, but she does like the idea of ​​asking for input from the public.

“Everyone loves being involved. It makes everyone feel loved,” Durkin said.

From now until February 11, residents have time to submit a design via Facebook, e-mail or in person at the Dalton Borough Building.

