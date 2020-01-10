advertisement

Boeing released hundreds of internal messages on Thursday that included highly critical comments on the development of the 737 Max, including one that said the aircraft was “designed by clowns, who in turn are monitored by monkeys.”

The news also shows attempts to remove government control by ridiculing the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and foreign aviation regulators.

In an instant messaging exchange on February 8, 2018, when the plane was in the air and eight months before the first of two fatal crashes, one employee asked another, “Would you put your family on a plane trained by a Max simulator? I would not.

The second employee replies: “No.”

In particular, some of the communications show that Boeing has made efforts to avoid pilot simulator training – an expensive and time-consuming process – being a requirement for the 737 Max.

The aircraft manufacturer just changed its mindset this week and said it would recommend pilots to do simulator training before flying the 737 Max again – a significant change from its longstanding position that computer-assisted training was sufficient because the aircraft resembled its predecessor 737 NG.

The release of messages that underscore an aggressive cost-cutting culture and disrespect for the FAA will exacerbate the crisis at Boeing, which is trying to get its best-selling plane back in the air and restore public confidence.

The 737 Max has been retired since March after a Ethiopian Airlines crash, just five months after a similar Lion Air crash. The two disasters killed 346 people.

However, the FAA said the embassies are not raising new security concerns, although “the tone and content of some of the languages ​​contained in the documents are disappointing”.

According to Boeing, the announcements “do not reflect the company that we are and must be, and they are completely unacceptable”.

The disclosure, which Boeing said was in the interest of transparency with the FAA, again sparked outrage from US lawmakers and put more pressure on Boeing’s new CEO David Calhoun to revise the corporate culture when he reins in on Monday takes over.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee that examined the Max, said the messages “paint a deeply worrying picture of the length that Boeing apparently wanted to maintain to be out of control by regulators, flight crews, and even the flying public their own employees raise the alarm internally ”.

Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the trade committee leading the Senate investigation into Boeing, also said the latest documents “raise questions about the effectiveness of the FAA’s control of the certification process”.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently conducting criminal investigations into the 737 Max.

Boeing said Thursday that it was confident that “all Boeing Max simulators will work effectively” after the simulators have been tested repeatedly since the news was written.

However, the messages show that Boeing has done everything in the past to reach the aviation regulatory authorities so that airlines do not have to simulate the differences between the 737 Max and the 737 NG in a simulator.

“I want to emphasize the importance of noting that no simulator training is required to transition from NG to Max,” said Boeing’s chief technical pilot 737 in an email in March 2017.

“Boeing won’t let that happen. We will deal with any regulatory agency that tries to make this a requirement. “

Before the start, the pilot training on the differences consisted of a one-hour lesson on an iPad and without time in the simulator, according to the union, which represents pilots at American Airlines.

In other emails and instant messages, employees spoke of their disappointment with corporate culture and complained about trying to find the cheapest suppliers and “impossible schedules”.

“I don’t know how to fix these problems … it’s systemic. It’s culture. It’s the fact that we have a high-level leadership team that understands very little about the business and still drives us toward specific goals.” said an employee in an email in June 2018.

In a May 2018 message, an unnamed Boeing employee said, “God still hasn’t forgiven me for covering up something over the past year.”

Without mentioning what was covered up, the employee added: “Can’t do it again. The pearl gates will be closed …” – Reuters

