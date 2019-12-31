advertisement

Designated drivers who charge for trips to B.C. it may be breaking the law and violating their insurance.

While it is recommended that you have a driver assigned for nights such as New Year’s Eve, it is illegal for them to charge travel fees in B.C. without meeting specific requirements, noted Christine Kirby, road safety coordinator for the British Columbia Insurance Corporation (ICBC).

People have to be careful when it comes to the specifics of the direction they are headed, Kirby said. Offering a ride to friends or family for free or for the price of gas is fine, but when a dollar amount is traveled on its own, it becomes like a taxi or business, she explained.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesman for the VicPD, noted that offering fee rides without proper licensing is not legal at any time of year in B.C. – is a violation under motor vehicle law. To act as a taxi, drivers must follow specific requirements; primarily, they need a Class 4 commercial license and, depending on the bylaws of their municipality, they may need a taxi or business license, he said.

Osoko stressed that while it may seem difficult to catch people driving a particular driver’s “side hustle”, they are often reported by legitimate taxi drivers or caught during a traffic stop. He added that in the event of an accident, ICBC may refuse to pay the damage.

Kirby also stressed that even offering free travel can be a risk when it comes to insurance. The driver would need higher liability insurance and if caught without it, they could be in breach of their insurance.

General insurance is not made for “people carriers” and drivers cannot “use their insurance for what is not done,” Kirby said.

It recommends that people who wish to provide their services as a designated driver volunteer for an existing designated driver company such as Operation Nose Red.

These companies have the right insurance that acts as blanket cover for all their executives, Kirby explained.

She noted that there is still time for interested executives to join a team in time for the New Year holiday. Drivers will simply have to stop by an ICBC office first to get a driver’s abstract so the company can evaluate the driver’s history – as a criminal record check.

Osoko stressed that police always encourage people to find a safe ride home after a night of drinking, and all traditional options are recommended – buses, taxis, the appointment of a clear driver. He suggests avoiding side business travel options as they come with unnecessary risks and officers will already be trying to keep everyone safe as they ring in the new year.

