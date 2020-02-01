advertisement

Tamara Itani is pictured at her fashion and design school, HAT School of Design, in Calgary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Artist Tamara Itani has big dreams, but she’s also a realist.

For some time, her big plan has been to start her own fashion label in her hometown, Calgary. But she’s pragmatic enough to know that it’s not the right time to start selling her detailed collection in a timely and extraordinary way as the local economy is struggling.

“I’m a dreamer, but I’m a doer. You have to think with your heart, but do with your head,” Itani says.

Which is why after returning to Calgary after working in a fashion house for 18 months in Dubai, Italy decided to focus on a new idea. It still plays on her artistic talent, but at the same time gives everyone who is interested in playing the stylist the opportunity.

She opened the HAT School of Design in southwest Calgary in December, an open, contemporary and airy space showcasing her love of color, attention to detail and some of her classic patterns, many of which are decorated with floral motifs hand-embroidered drills. The school is a place meant for anyone to walk in and create creations in a long class.

HAT is an acronym: HA for her music and inspirational ancestors Hayat Abiad, and T for Tamara. The school offers a full schedule of fashion courses that include one hour presentations on topics such as Fashion through the ages and style rebels, as well as much more in-depth learning. It also offers custom style sessions, wardrobe audits, business style and special event style.

For people who want to be ready, there are Design Your Own courses, like fashion illustration, where “students” can add finishing details to a variety of clothing or accessories, using an e-book that Italy created. She has done the hard work of making the sketches so that students can spend time experimenting to create colors, fabrics and ornaments of an outfit or accessory.

“I wanted it to be as accessible as possible; I don’t want him to be intimidating. The person does not have to be a fashion diva; I want them to come into space and be welcomed. “

Tamara Itani is pictured at her fashion and design school, HAT School of Design, in Calgary. Participants can learn how to create an outfit using tablet book sketches. Gavin Young / Postmedia

The idea for the school came while she was out with a friend and the conversation turned to the stylists. “I was telling her about Armani and I asked him, ‘How do you think he started? “I told him he was a surgeon first.” Her companion was impressed by her knowledge of stylists and fashion history and told Itani to the people. be interested in learning from her.

The idea of ​​taking a one-off fashion course was born. “I thought it was a neat idea. You can’t take a fashion course; you have to go to fashion school for that. What’s wrong with just taking a course and enriching yourself. That was the idea behind the school “.

Itani’s own education came from the prestigious Central St Martins School of Fashion in London, U.K., where she graduated at the top of her class. She is also the alma mater of celebrities such as Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney and the late Alexander McQueen.

Rejected by the school for her first application, Itani worked hard in her portfolio and was admitted to the second probation. After four years there, she was scouted at a job fair and met a woman who hired her to be the creative director for her fashion house, one that aspired to design modest East-West-West fashion collections for women. Itani was grateful for the experience but decided after 18 months she did not want to stay in Dubai.

Another woman also took advantage of Itani’s talent – her grandmother, Hayat, who saw something special in the young girl.

Like most teens, Itan had no idea what he wanted to be when he grew up. But a summer trip at the age of 13 to Beirut to visit Hayat, whom he barely knew at the time, set him on a path to follow the fashion world.

The tablets at the HAT School of Design in Calgary are loaded with designs sketched by Tamara Itani. Course participants add color and finishing details. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Itani was always known as the “artist” among her friends and family. At the age of 13, she was making handmade postcards sold at a florist in the Kensington area of ​​Calgary. One of her pieces was also displayed at the then Triangle Gallery by City Hall, as part of an exhibition by young artists. But it wasn’t until her visit to Lebanon that the idea of ​​becoming a stylist was taken.

Itani vividly remembers the moment. She was sketching a dress in the living room and her grandmother asked if she could take a look. She then put out a 1920s fashion magazine full of sketches and photos. She asked Itani to choose a dress and sketch it. “I chose a dress and thought nothing of it.”

“Do you want to make the sketch come to life?” Her grandmother asked. Over the next few days, they visited clothing stores looking for just the right material.

“It was such a delightful moment … within three days the dress came to life.”

Itani had not noticed Singer’s clothes machine in the living room, a small item for which she later learned her paid grandfather was selling her wedding ring. Over two more summer visits, she learned more about the woman who secretly dreamed of coming to Canada someday and becoming a stylist herself. It never happened.

“If it weren’t for her suggestion, I’d never get into fashion modeling,” Itani says.

“Everything I do I try to keep her spirit with me. She was so full of life and so classy. She was so fashionable until her last breath. It was inspiring. “

Her grandmother died a year before she graduated from Italy. “She never looked at my collection. When she was alive, I promised her one day that I would name my collection after her and walk along the runway. “

For now, Italy has been paying homage to her grandmother through the HAT School of Design. One day, maybe she will walk with her in the spirit down that runway with her fashion collection.

