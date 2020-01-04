advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson’s teammates have spoken throughout the week that they never feel like they are getting out of any game when number 4 is on the field.

On Saturday Watson showed why the Houston Texans trusted him so much when the quarterback’s brilliant performance led to a playoff win after a difficult start.

Watson rolled out of the bag and coolly finished a pass that marked the winner of the field in the first round when the Texans, after a two-digit deficit in the second half, scored a 22:19 win over the Buffalo Bills of the playoffs.

DeAndre Hopkins was asked to describe Watson’s Saturday game to someone who might have missed the game.

“I hope everyone saw this today, but it’s incredible,” said Hopkins. “You can’t write too many words on it.”

Both teams worked their first overtime hours – the first extra-time in an AFC wildcard game since January 2012. On Houston’s next trip, Watson dodged a sack by turning away from one defender and bouncing off another before exporting to Taiwan Jones for a 34 yard reception to score the first goal.

Watson moved both arms as the crowd at the NRG stadium went wild, knowing that his team was able to make another comeback in Houston’s playoff history.

“I told myself to stay up. I mean, it’s do-or-die now. I just had to play, ”said Watson.

Ka’imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to help Houston win.

The Texans (11-6) reached the division round of the playoffs next weekend, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Texans got a boost from the return of J.J. Watt, who had a sack that kindled his team. Houston scored 19 direct points to take the lead before Stephen Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal forced extra time 5 seconds before the end.

“We never give up,” said Watson. “Whatever it takes to get the win. I mean we will keep fighting. “

Watt loved the piece by Watson.

“The piece he did at the end of the game – nobody does the piece,” he said. “The guy is incredible. I’m very grateful and happy to have him as my quarterback. That’s why you play the whole game.”

It was Watt’s first game after sitting outside with a broken pectoral muscle since October.

“That’s why you’re coming back,” said Watt. “I don’t know if I wanted to go back to that many games or that extra time, but these feelings, these emotions, these fans, these players, Deshaun Watson and all the boys on this team, so you come back.”

The victory gives the Texans their first playoff win since the 2016 season and extends Buffalo’s break from injury to six games. The most recent playoff win comes in 1995. It is the first overtime game with wildcards since the Broncos’ win against the Steelers between 29 and 23 in the 2011 season.

The game was reminiscent of another big comeback in a wildcard game. The last time teams from Houston and Buffalo met in the playoffs was a game known as “The Comeback”. The Bills set an NFL record for the biggest comeback in NFL history by recovering from a 32-point deficit against a 41-year-old by a -38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in a wild card game in 1993.

This time Josh Allen and the Bills (10-7) took a dominant first half to build a 13-point lead and were 16-0 in the third quarter before Allen started fighting.

“He was just trying to do too much and be a little more extreme with what he thought was necessary,” said coach Sean McDermott. “But overall, we just didn’t do enough plays.”

Watson had passed 247 yards and ran for 55 yards and Hopkins had received 90 yards. Watson led the Texans to victory, despite being released seven times, led by Jerry Hughes three times, and hit twelve times.

Allen threw for 264 yards, ran for 92, and got a touchdown pass for a trick game in the first quarter, but often looked confused late in his playoff debut.

Houston couldn’t do anything before half-time and had 81 meters in the first half, when Hopkins got no pass for the first time since week 16 of the 2017 season.

They were finally able to maintain a ride on their second third-quarter possession when Hopkins had 14 and 10 yard shots to help move the ball. The Texans reduced the lead to 10 when Watson pulled two defenders into the end zone in a 20-yard touchdown run.

Watson then dived into the end zone to make a 2-point change that brought Houston in 16-8 and left about two minutes in the third.

The Bills drove early in the fourth quarter when Allen was released and fumbled by Whitney Mercilus, and it was recovered by Jacob Martin at Buffalo 47. Houston conceded the miscue with a 41-yard field goal that reduced the lead to 16 -11 with about 11 minutes to go.

Watson connected to Carlos Hyde via a 5-yard touchdown pass and Hopkins via a 2-point rebuild with approximately five minutes remaining to get the Texans to the top. Hopkins had a 41-yard reception earlier in the ride.

The Bills were in the field goal area on their next trip when Allen received a 14-yard penalty for deliberately grounding and Buffalo lost a down to get the fourth down. They did it and Allen was released by Jacob Martin for a 19-yard loss to give Houston the ball back 1:41.

“We didn’t run as we should and we didn’t play as many games as we should,” said Allen. “It really matters. They played a bit more than we did.”

The Texans split 13-0 at half-time and Hopkins played at the start of the third quarter to give Buffalo the ball at Houston 32. Watt sacked Allen in third place for an 8-meter loss, and the Bills were content with a 38-yard deficit to extend their lead to 16-0.

Allen fought 42 yards before Buffalo’s first ball to achieve the longest rush of the season. Two games later, the Bills used a few tricks to take the lead when John Brown tossed Allen a 16-yard touchdown pass to score the 7-0. Brown’s passport was shaky, but Allen was wide open, though he needed to slow down to grab it.

It was early in the second quarter when Allen seemed to be fiddling, and it was retrieved from Houston. But the game was checked and overthrown, which gave Buffalo the ball at Houston 32. The Bills were then unable to move the ball and made a 40 meter field goal to make it 10-0.

The Bills added another 40-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to increase the lead to 13-0 at half-time.

NOT SO FAST

Houston-based DeAndre Carter appeared to have made a serious mistake when he got the second half first kick in the end zone and threw the ball without a knee against a referee. The Bills picked it up and thought they had touched in-game. But the game was repeated and it was found that Carter had “given up on himself” so it was called touchback and Houston kept the ball.

WATT’S HEALTH

Watt was pleasantly surprised at how well he felt on Saturday after his injury. But there was a moment when he was a little worried that his surgically repaired pectoral muscle would not hold.

When he tried to dive to grab Allen, he wondered if this could be the moment when he was injured again.

“But I dived and landed right on it, popped up, checked it and looked at the doctor who was about 3 meters away,” he said. “And I thought,” Everything is fine. “

NEXT:

Bills: season over.

Texans: Promotion to the division round.

