WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer who led the investigation into President Bill Clinton at Whitewater, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general and a Trump ally.

The individual spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday, saying he “would present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against the impeachment and the dismissal.”

“Although Professor Dershowitz is not a partisan on the constitution – he opposed the removal of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton – he believes that issues are at the heart of our lasting constitution”, he said in another tweet.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to have lead roles on the defense team. Other members include Jane Raskin, who was part of the president’s legal team during the investigation by Robert Mueller’s Special Council on Russia, and Robert Ray, who was also part of the Whitewater investigation.

Trump was indicted for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress because of his pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals when he refused aid, and of obstructing the investigation of the Congress that followed.

The United States Senate opened the trial on Thursday and the senators were sworn in as jurors. The trial resumes on Tuesday.

