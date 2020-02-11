advertisement

More Derry Girls? Cracker.

While Derry Girls obviously revolves around the main teenagers in the series – Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James – there is no doubt that it is an ensemble piece, a fantastic ensemble.

Even if a character is only introduced for a short scene, it is very likely that he will leave an unforgettable impression. Hell, there’s a Kamal cult – little Ethiopian from Ballybofey – and he’s not even a character on the show, Lisa McGee’s writing is that good.

Whether it’s the passionate Da Gerry, the scene-stealing Uncle Colm, Aunt Sarah’s remarkable commitment to the absence of birds, the angry shopkeeper Dennis, or any other character on Foyleside, they usually make an impression.

All this without mentioning everyone’s favorite wife, Sister Michael.

Much like the dreaded wooden spoon, Tara Lynne O’Neill’s appearance as Ma Mary definitely impressed the audience because she is the epitome of an Irish mother in many ways.

Incredibly funny, spicy, strong independent, but with just enough love in turn, O’Neill as a Matriarch of the Quinn household is consistently brilliant.

The secret of the big bowl, the expression of the hatred she shows James’ mother when she returns to Derry, her panic at the lack of money. It’s all gold and if Tara Lynne O’Neill prevails, there could be more of Ma Mary in the future.

Ahead of the Embrace a Giant Spirit event, which celebrates the life and literature of Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney, O’Neill told JOE that she often asked Lisa McGee (Derry Girls writer / creator) to create a screenwriter , off with the name “Derry Auld Ones”.

“I tried to get Lisa to do a spin-off called ‘Derry Auld Ones’. Obviously the younger characters will all go to university and all Auld will be left at home. Then we have our fun! Just Ma Mary, Granda Joe, Gerry, Aunt Sarah, Uncle Colm, just sit there drinking tea and watching London’s Burning! “Said O’Neill.

To be honest, we definitely agree with this idea, but someone really has to step in and stop Uncle Colm when he gets a head of steam. After all, there are only so many stories about shoelaces, strong breezes and guys from Ballynahinch with a sweet addiction that we can endure.

While Ma Mary may be sadistically happy when she threatens her eldest daughter – you have to love the lines. “I’m going to hurl you across the floor, put on your blazer!” and “Look, if you didn’t pass the exam, I promise there will be a nice little plot with your name on it” – the actors are much closer than the dysfunctional family would appear on the screen.

An example of this is the very emotional scene in which Orla Granda Joe invites you to the prom.

“It was a very special moment for Louisa playing Orla because she and Ian are very close,” said O’Neill.

In fact, this friendly and charming behavior goes very well with McElhinney’s personality.

O’Neill adds: “There is a nice moment in season 1 when Ian’s character is sitting in this chair and watching TV. He had baby Anna in his arms. Obviously she is just a little baby, so don’t act on cue She got a little restless.

“We filmed this shot of Ian watching TV and all the cast and crew behind the camera. Ian just turned to the baby and said don’t worry, honey, you’ve got the whole world behind you “I tell you there was no dry eye in the crew. Me and Louisa were fine and because it is in front of the camera we hope to give it to Baby Anna when she grows up. That is not even a line in of the series, he’s just trying to calm the child down. “

With the beginning of season three of Derry Girls in May, we are certain that there will be even more heartwarming scenes on the horizon, and even if that isn’t the case, a Derry Girls spin-off with the older characters could also be a blast!

We live in hope.

