advertisement

After a solid football season, the junior striker dominated for the Panthers on both ends of the floor.

But ask the 6-foot-4-junior what sport he prefers and he is not so sure.

“It is difficult to decide,” said Cosenza after knocking Souderton on Monday. “I played basketball first and started in the first year (started playing football). It was really easy for me. “

advertisement

Regardless of which is his favorite, he has achieved success in both areas. Playing football and strengthening football definitely paid off on the basketball court.

“Physicality helps,” said Cosenza. “The sportiness helps with basketball. I was in the weight room all summer. “

For the Tennent basketball team, Cosenza is a dominant force in the middle and it is versatile. He can either play forward, center, or even bring the ball up when an opponent presses.

In short, whatever it takes to help your team win.

“I am sure that football in the weight room has helped to increase its strength on the ground,” said Panthers coach Robert Mulville.

“The intensity he brings with him in practice every day is the intensity he brings with him in the game. I think that allowed him to only perform during the games. “

Cosenza also has the ability to stay calm and repel mistakes, misses, or free throws.

“I’m just trying to stay away from my own head,” said Cosenza. “If I miss recordings, I can’t commit to myself.” It doesn’t happen very often. That’s me. As long as I don’t stay out of my head, I’m fine. “

This has also resulted in a consistency at both ends of the floor.

“He’s been so consistent with us all season,” said Mulville. “I think there was only one game in which he did not score in the double digits. He is almost in the double digits and recovers in every game. He is hit more than anyone else and never says a word. The child just complains Not. “

This season, it’s not enough for Cosenza and his teammates to just get better and more competitive.

“We are the best team in this league in our heads and can beat any team in this league,” he said. “We only take it game by game and hope that we can continue to do it.”

advertisement