advertisement

CLEVELAND – The Detroit Pistons, tired and tired at the end of a long journey, had every reason to look past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond would not allow that.

advertisement

Rose hit the starting shot with a 27 second lead and Drummond ended it with 23 points and 20 rebounds when the Pistons caught up against Cavaliers 115-113 on Tuesday evening.

Rose, who scored 24 points, scored on a runner in the track to give Detroit a 114-113 lead and limit a comeback that started with the pistons lagging 100-91 at the start of the fourth quarter.

“I think it was a floater, a small floater,” said Rose, who played a season high for 31 minutes. “I only know that it went in.”

The win was good news for the Pistons, who played the final of a six-game journey. The star striker Blake Griffin had to undergo an operation on the left knee and has to undergo a longer rehabilitation phase. The Pistons said they had no schedule for his return.

Detroit was 15 points behind in the first half and appeared to be on the verge of a knockout several times, but the Pistons made it through and ended the trip 2-4.

“We didn’t want to end such a trip,” said Rose. “We are very happy about the win, especially after our first half.”

Drummond’s Big Night was his 38th career game with 20 points and 20 rebounds.

“Use a superlative you have for him,” said Detroit coach Dwane Casey. “He played great.”

Cleveland prepared for a starting shot after Rose’s basket, but Collin Sexton was asked to leave the race seven seconds before the end. The verdict was overturned, but Sexton’s shot in the lane did not hit the edge and Detroit was taken into possession due to a shot-clock violation.

Drummond made one of two 1.6-second free throws to gain a two-point advantage. Drummond tossed Kevin Love’s long pass for Tristan Thompson away and the clock ran out.

Love reached a seasonal high of 30 points, but only had two shots in the fourth quarter. Love turned Cleveland’s last basket into a 3-pointer with a lead of 2:57 minutes as the rebuilding Cavaliers continue to struggle to finish games.

“We had moments when we could and moments like tonight when we had to learn and watch the tape and even a two minute drill and figure out what we could have done better.” Love said.

“We tried to get the ball off Kevin Love,” said Casey. “We wanted him to give it up to other people.”

Love was at the heart of his recent behavior, which included bank hype in Toronto last week and which he showed against his teammates and coaches in a Saturday loss to Oklahoma City.

Love spoke about Tuesday’s shooting incidents and described his actions as “childish”. He was 12 out of 15 from the field and gave the Cavaliers additional ball possession when he jumped to the ground in the fourth quarter to get a loose ball.

Cleveland lost his fifth straight and was victorious on his home stand with four games.

THIS IS A LOT OF PACKAGING

Detroit made its first trip with games in all four time zones since December 5 to 16, 1979. The Pistons played against both teams from Los Angeles, Golden State, Utah and San Antonio.

The Cavaliers open a similar trip in Detroit on Thursday, competing against the Lakers, Clippers, Denver, Memphis and Chicago.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Casey said he had no information about whether Griffin would play again this season. … G Reggie Jackson (spine strain reaction) was examined by his doctor in Los Angeles and is making good progress, according to a team spokesman. Jackson played in the first two games of the season before being injured.

Cavaliers: A flu virus surrounded the team. Thompson returned after missing the game on Sunday, but G Dante Exum was out. … G Matthew Dellavedova, who came into play with 7 out of 56 3 points, scored from behind in the second quarter.

NEXT

The Pistons and Cavaliers meet for the second time on three days on Thursday in the Little Caesars Arena. It will be the first regular season game for long-time University of Michigan coach John Beilein in Detroit.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement