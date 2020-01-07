advertisement

It’s exciting to see De La Salle’s multi-title basketball program reboot with the return of Derrick Pumaren, the coach who led the Green Archers to their first UAAP title three decades ago.

The university officially announced Pumaren as head coach on Tuesday, replacing Gian Nazario, who led the team with consultant Jermaine Byrd in season 82, where the Archers missed a Final Four berth for the second year in a row.

“We’re all excited. The players, the staff and those involved in the program [with the appointment of coach Derrick],” Nazario told the investigator over the phone.

Nazario and Byrd have been retained and together with Gabby Velasco, a former mentor of La Salle, and the former Green Archer Mon Jose, form the coaching team.

Pumaren was the mind behind the first two titles of the Archers in 1989 and 1990. The Pumaren family has a long history with the La Salle program, with Derrick’s younger brother Franz, who is now training the Adamson Falcons, also La Salle piloted to five titles. Another sibling, Dindo, also played and trained for the school in Taft. INQ

