MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University has not made it into the final four in the past two seasons and hopes for the mentor who led the Green Archers to their first two UAAP crowns 30 years ago.

Derrick Pumaren, who trained La Salle for the UAAP titles in 1989 and 1990, returns to Taft and takes on a program that most recently won the 2016 championship.

“The university welcomes coach Derrick to the community of La Sallian, who sets the direction of the Green Archers,” said a statement last Tuesday.

The Pumaren family is closely associated with the Green Archers. Derrick and his younger brother Franz are training La Salle to seven of their nine UAAP titles. Another sibling, Dindo Pumaren, trained La Salle for two seasons until 2011.

Gian Nazario, who served as head coach in UAAP season 82, and active advisor Jermain Byrd will continue to be part of Pumaren’s coaching staff.

Pumaren had an unforgettable time as a coach at the University of the East from 2014 to 2017 before taking over the Centro Escolar University basketball program, which he released in December last year.





