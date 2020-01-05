advertisement

Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Tennessee’s defense prevented Tom Brady and possibly ended his championship-filled career in New England with a 20-13 wild card win on Saturday night.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – As the eerie Foxborough fog subsided, it became clear that New England’s rule at the top of the NFL was coming to an end.

Derrick Henry made sure that with the kind of dominant playoff performance that is normally reserved for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Brady vows to be back in an NFL field next season, but his contract with the Patriots is complete.

“I love the patriots,” said 42-year-old Brady, adding that he would leave the game after 20 seasons. “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely.” I love to play soccer. I don’t know what it looks like to move forward. “

On Saturday evening, Henry moved the most forward, who in two playoff games sped a total of 184 meters two years ago. He almost did it against the best defense in the league when he promoted the Titans (10: 7) to the division round at Baltimore No. 1.

“It’s a great win against a great team in a hostile environment,” said Henry on his 26th birthday.

“We were just locked up. That was our way of thinking. We only came here to do what we had to do in all three phases. Stay locked up no matter what happens in the game and I feel like we did it to have.”

For sure.

When the thick fog that covered Gillette Stadium in the first half cleared, the patriots who made the last three Super Bowls and won two stopped the ball repeatedly. They were no longer the bullies on the block – that was Henry.

Regarding this defeat, the fourth of the patriots as a wild card, Brady said: “They somehow stopped us in the first and second half and we couldn’t do the job.”

There was no goal in the second half when All-Pro Brett Kern’s 58 yard punt, which took 10 of the last 25 seconds, broke in New England 1. Brady was then selected by former Patriot Logan Ryan for a 9-yard win touchdown to finish the Patriots (12-5) who were 8-0 at a time.

The game’s first three possessions ended up being three long hits. A 29-yard pass on James White set Nick Folk’s 36-yard field goal, but Tennessee responded with a 75-yard march built around Henry. He had no role in the landing, Tannehill’s pass on a Harvard man, a close end, Anthony Firkser, who finished 7-3.

Firkser is the first Harvard player to score a TD playoff.

New England countered with its own 75-yard drive and temporarily took control of the game, falling victim to Tennessee’s defense from the outside. The titans looked slow as they tried to protect the flanks when Sony Michel canceled a 25-yard run and White had a 14-yard run.

Julian Edelman ended it with the first quick touchdown of his eleven professional seasons, a 5-yard shot on the unprotected left side of Tennessee D.

New England seemed to be ready for another touchdown after Mohamed Sanu’s 14-yard punt-return line up the Patriots at Titans 47 and them at 1

All they got was Folk’s 21-yard field goal when three runs failed. It was the 13th time the patriots had scored a goal in a Brady-era playoff game and the first time they hadn’t got a TD on the track.

Tannehill led the NFL with a top grade of 117.5 and an average of 9.6 meters per pass attempt. But he didn’t do much in his first aftermath on Saturday evening: 8 out of 15 for 72 meters. His terrible decision to win the ball in the first game of the fourth quarter caused Duron Harmon to intercept.

But the spotty New England attack flopped and was never revived. This was not unusual in the second half of the schedule.

Tannehill’s shipyards were the least to start with, since the Ravens Joe Flacco had won the Wildcard 34 times against the Patriots 34 years ago.

birthday boy

Henry celebrated his birthday by winning the most hectic yards in the playoffs against a team of patriots trained by Bill Belichick. He set an early tone when he propelled 49 of the Titan’s 75 yards on their first landing. In the Titans’ second 75-yard TD march, all Henry did was win every yard: 22 on one pass and 53 rushes, including a 1-yard dive into the end zone for a 14-13 halftime lead. These were Tennessee’s first points in the last two minutes of the opening half since week 8.

He led the NFL this season with 1,540 yards in 15 games, the fourth most yards in franchise history. Henry also ran for 16 TDs, the second most common in team history.

BELICHICK DISCIPLE

Titan’s coach Mike Vrabel, a star linebacker for New England who won three Super Bowl rings, is a rare member of the Belichick coaching tree to directly defeat the long-time coach of the Patriots. Another of them, Houston Bill O’Brien, did it this season too – and the Texans advanced to the division round on Saturday by defeating Buffalo in extra time.

NEW ENGLAND SLUMP

After winning their first eight games, the patriots faced major problems in the second half of the schedule. They lost four games and crashed three times at home after losing to the Titans.

INJURY

Titans: Linebacker Jayon Brown injured his shoulder in the first half.

Patriots: Security Patrick Chung left with an ankle problem in the first quarter.

NEXT UP

Titans: Come to Baltimore in the division round.

Patriots: Go home early and don’t become the second team to make four Super Bowls in a row. And I wonder where Brady is going.

