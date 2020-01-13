advertisement

TORONTO – DeMar DeRozan was again warmly welcomed in Toronto and then helped San Antonio beat the Raptors.

DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and the Spurs recovered from an 18-point gap, defeating Toronto by 105-104 points on Sunday.

“Being down there, what we were down there, and still being able to fight back and get it out was great, especially on the street,” said DeRozan.

San Antonio used a large fourth quarter to win in four games for the third time. Derrick White scored 13 points for the Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11. DeRozan also collected eight rebounds and four assists while exceeding 20 points for the 11th consecutive game.

“It was huge,” White said of DeRozan. “Create, score, do almost everything for us. He played big pieces on the track. “

San Antonio followed for the fourth time with 82-69 and dropped behind 87-73 with 10:14 after a 3 by Matt Thomas. The Spurs reacted with a 17-0 run and took a lead of 88: 87 on Aldridge’s chase with 6:34 in the lead. They were then able to limit their lead with two free throws from DeRozan.

The Spurs led 2:37 to the left with 100-91, but Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka each scored 3 points when Toronto scored 1:17 to the left with 100-100 after a Ibaka shot from a distance.

Siakam broke the tie by finishing the second of two free throws with a 41-second lead, but Marco Belinelli responded with a 3 for the Spurs, scoring 103-101 with 28 seconds.

After a timeout from Toronto, Siakam missed a shot that would have drawn the game San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker IV grabbed the rebound, Lowry stained DeRozan, and the former Raptors star increased the lead to four points by making a couple out of line.

Lowry replied with a low 3 and reduced the deficit to one, and Aldridge missed a couple of free throws four seconds before the end. But Siakam’s long 3-hand bounced off the backboard on the buzzer.

DeRozan missed his first three free throws, but made the rest of the way to eleven. He only scored when 1:25 was left in the first half and only tried three shots in the first two quarters, but made six of nine attempts in the second half.

DeRozan played for the second time as a visitor to Toronto and received great applause when he was introduced before the game. Fans were delighted with a standing ovation when DeRozan was honored with a tribute video during a first-quarter timeout as part of the ongoing Toronto anniversary.

“It is amazing to get so much recognition,” said DeRozan. “It never gets old.”

When the Spurs visited Toronto in February last year, DeRozan turned the ball in the last few seconds and led to Kawhi Leonard.

This time there were no mistakes in the last few moments.

“I’m pretty sure it means a lot to him to come back here and win,” said Spurs Center Jakob Poeltl, DeRozan’s teammate in Toronto and San Antonio. “Last year we were very close and lost a close game. It was a tight game again this year and we won it. “

Ibaka had 21 points and a seasonal high of 15 rebounds for the Raptors, and Lowry ended with 16 points and a seasonal high of 15 assists.

Toronto is 4-6 as a series of five wins ended in defeat in Indiana on December 23. The Raptors had a double-digit lead over Portland last Tuesday in the fourth quarter and needed overtime to win in Charlotte the following night.

“Usually our fourth quarter defense is great, but it wasn’t tonight,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

San Antonio’s comeback spoiled the return of Siakam and Powell, who each missed eleven games after winning December 18 in Detroit. Powell scored 20 points and Siakam had 15, including 12 in the first.

“Obviously happy to be back,” said Siakam. “Definitely a bit tired, but I’ll take that if I’m not there for a month.”

FIRST THE FAMILY

While battling for a loose ball against San Antonio Bryn Forbes in the third game, Lowry landed heavily on Toronto’s baseline, right in front of the place his family was sitting. Lowry got up and kissed his son on the cheek, then returned to the courtyard.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio is 6-12. … Poeltl had 10 rebounds.

Raptors: Ibaka’s double-double was his best eighth in a row. … Toronto is still without C Marc Gasol, who has also been out since December 18 due to a tense left Achilles tendon, and G Fred VanVleet, who was sitting for the third straight due to a tense right Achilles tendon.

NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.

Raptors: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening.

