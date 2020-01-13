advertisement

‘Room to Improve’ has become a meta over the past few weeks as Dermot battled Dermot Bannon to create the ultimate house for Dermot Bannon.

Bannon was responsible for transforming a dilapidated 1930s house in Drumcondra into a family home forever and it was without a doubt the architect’s most difficult project to date.

There were trials, tribulations, there were many doubts and very frustrated manufacturers, but finally it happened. And in all honesty, it was worth it.

The house is a testament to the architect and everyone couldn’t help but be delighted for it when it was finally done.

Although safe to say, our nerves are gone with all of this.

Check out some of the reaction below:

Top 10 Dublin attractions for 2020

1. Dermot Bannons House

2. Dublin Zoo

3. Guinness Storehouse

4. Book of Kells

5. Kilmainham Prison

6. Phoenix Park

7. Temple Bar

8. Jameson Distillery

9. St. Patrick’s Cathedral

10. #RoomtoImprove National Botanical Gardens

– Graham Leonard (@GrahamoLeonard) January 12, 2020

What kind of world does @DiarmuidDesigns live in where he sits in the garden for coffee with the kids before school? Factors prohibiting such activity at Connolly:

1. Irish weather

2. No one gets up on time

3. Shoes, equipment, etc. lost

4. Homework is not finished # roomtoimprove

– Niamh Connolly (@niamhgalway) January 12, 2020

“Look, I messed up, I released a swarm of 600 bees into the house and I didn’t know it would affect everyone’s work. And look what is done is done and it will be more difficult but we’re just going to build around the bees. I want the bees here “#roomtoimprove

– Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 12, 2020

You can put the stone wherever you want, son … NOT NOT HERE! NOT THERE NOR! PUT IT HERE! HERE WHERE I POINT! HERE! PUT IT HERE! #RoomToImprove

– Karen Mulreid (@beatingblog) January 12, 2020

We are all jealous kissers who drag Dermot Bannon. The truth is that he has a fantastic house and he did it his way! Fair play for him! #roomtoimprove

– Conan O Regan (@Annals_of_Conan) January 12, 2020

How I imagine that Dermot Bannon and Dermot Gavin will look like a bathroom together. #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/7IPgjXQlNv

– Jack Byrne (@ jbyrne81093) January 12, 2020

Now, it’s a carpool karaoke that I could get on board with # RTE’sAlumni #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/fJ25136WVi

– Megan Conlon (@ MeganConlon3) January 12, 2020

The manufacturer was finally informed of Dermot’s decision. #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/d3O5UbN4Zg

– Live well (@ Livewell100) January 12, 2020

I must say that Patricia Power is fabulous. The show is so much better with it in it @RTEOne #RoomToImprove

– suz b (@Suzanne_Brett) January 12, 2020

I gasped audibly the whole time Dermot’s house was revealed. He works his ass and I am delighted for him and his family. It is absolutely magnificent! Bravo @DermotBannon #roomtoimprove

– Muireann O’Connell (@MuireannO_C) January 12, 2020

I wish you and your family many years of happiness in your beautiful home @DermotBannon, but please, please, make it your home forever. My nerves wouldn’t be ready to start all this again! 😀 #RoomToImprove

– Philip Nolan (@ philipnolan1) January 12, 2020

