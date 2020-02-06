advertisement

“Shock” and “dumbfounded”, that is how the conservative chief Jackson Carlaw described the atmosphere of Holyrood while the MSP woke up on learning that Derek Mackay had bombed a 16 year old schoolboy with 270 messages on line.

This air of disbelief was evident in the garden hall, hallways and offices, as opposition politicians said more action needed to be taken against the former finance secretary.

Many have pointed out that his former Aberdeen Donside colleague, MSP Mark Macdonald, had been suspended from the SNP two years ago following allegations of inappropriate and undesirable behavior against women.

Politicians and researchers have drunk their morning coffee and have speculated on what Nicola Sturgeon will say when she makes a statement on the matter later.

Colossal abandonment of judgment

The frightening and unpleasant nature of Mr. Mackay’s online conversations with the schoolboy was discussed as they were looking at copies of The Sun.

Sky News had moved into the Garden Hall and caught Mr. Carlaw, who described Mr. Mackay’s behavior as a “colossal lapse of judgment” and suggested that Ms. Sturgeon should do more.

“I don’t think if she believes that simply accepting her resignation from the government ends the deal,” the Conservative leader told Sky News.

Conservative Leader Jackson Carlaw Says “There Are Huge Questions To Ask”

“I think there are huge questions to ask. Parents will be concerned, and I think many colleagues in Parliament will wonder how Mr. Mackay can continue to enjoy the confidence of his constituents or of Parliament. It is a major blow to politics in Scotland. “

Mr. Carlaw then made the comparison with Mr. Macdonald.

“We had a similar incident involving another minister in the Scottish government a few years ago, the Prime Minister immediately suspended the person from the Scottish National Party, he now sits as an independent member,” said Mr Carlaw.

“Having set this bar, if the Prime Minister thinks that the illustrious Mr. Mackay was in the Scottish government that there may be different standards now and that she can simply accept her resignation from government, I do not think that will be seen by many as appropriate and effective action.

“Parliament has a responsibility to set the tone and protect the reputation of politics in Scotland.”

Mr. Carlaw added that he thought Ms. Sturgeon would realize that “more had to be said and done” when she made her statement.

