Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will release his budget on Thursday – but how have his plans for the past 12 months worked?

Mackay said his budget for 2019/2020 is designed to transform public services, rather than cutting taxes. We are watching how his plans worked in reality.

Tax

Scotland introduced its own tax rates in 2018, which means that high wages pay more than those in England.

The new Scottish system has introduced a “start-up” rate of 19% for those on low incomes, as well as a rate of 21% for those earning above the median wage.

It also adds a penny to the higher and higher rates, bringing them to 41% and 46%.

Taxpayers elsewhere in the UK face a base rate of 20%, a higher rate of 40% and a higher rate of 45%.

The new Scottish groups are estimated to have collected an additional £ 750 million in their first year.

Fears of the upper bands triggering an exodus of workers to England have not materialized.

Tourist tax

Local authorities have been allowed to increase their municipal tax to 4.79%.

Twelve of the 32 Scottish local authorities have increased their municipal tax by this level, while residents of Aberdeen have seen their bills increase by 4.5%.

Perth and Kinross increased their bills by 4% while Dundee City, Fife, Angus and Aberdeenshire all capped their increases at 3%.

Overall funding for boards in Scotland has increased by 0.9% from 2018/19 levels, but has decreased by 7.6% since 2013/14.

According to the Accounts Commission, local authorities must spend their cash reserves to make up for budget deficits.

Health

Ninewells Hospital.

Health spending increased by £ 730 million compared to the previous year.

Although almost half of the Scottish government’s budget is spent on health, Audit Scotland warned in October that NHS Scotland may not be financially sustainable in the longer term.

And health bosses revealed this week that they needed £ 1 billion to repair the crumbling NHS estate in Scotland.

Education

Last year’s budget included an increase in real terms of £ 180 million in the education budget, including £ 120 in student equity to help raise education levels.

An additional £ 500 million has been allocated to finance the expansion of childcare services, support staff recruitment and training, and invest in the construction, renovation and extension of around 750 crèches and family centers.

But some fear that education levels will drop and that the number of children leaving school without any qualifications will increase.

Pay

Public sector wages for those earning less than £ 36,000 increased by 3% while those earning between £ 36,001 and £ 80,000 increased by 2%.

Police

Chief Agent Iain Livingstone. PENNSYLVANIA.

The Scottish government has also committed more money to its £ 2.9 billion justice budget, claiming it is protecting Police Scotland’s budget in real terms.

But in recent weeks, police and the Scottish Police Federation have struck ruined buildings, including in the own court of Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Police chief Iain Livingstone also warned that the crime “could skyrocket” due to chronic under funding from Police Scotland.

Parking tax and tourist tax

Edinburgh could be the first Scottish city to introduce a tourist tax: Jane Barlow / PA Wire

The other two main announcements from last year’s budget were part of the green agreement to secure the passage of the budget to Parliament, but have not yet entered into force.

The parking fee and the tourist tax would give the municipalities the power to raise additional income thanks to the new charges.

If it were introduced, the car parking tax would see employers paying a fee for each parking space they provide. It would be up to companies to decide whether or not to pass this burden on to their employees.

However, it would be up to individual councils to introduce the tax or not.

Critics have claimed that it would penalize people just for going to work.

The consultation on a possible tourism tax ended last year. It would allow boards to impose additional fees per hotel room per night.

Edinburgh City Council has announced plans to introduce the tax.

