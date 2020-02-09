advertisement

Allegations continue to mount against the disgraced former finance minister Derek Mackay.

MSP North and West Renfrewshire resigned considerably from his job as finance secretary on Thursday, and after 270 hours revealed his messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy on social media in six months.

The teenager told the Scottish Sun on Sunday that the Scottish government needs to be fully transparent about the concerns previously raised about his behavior.

The newspaper also reported that Mackay, 42, “groped” a 21-year-old man at the Glasgow Proud Scotland Awards in June last year.

A 52-year-old woman who attended the event, which rewards friends from the LGBT community, says he “took a step forward” for the man.

It has also been reported that Mackay may be removed from office as Honorary Vice-President of the Paisley and District Boys Brigade after the organization confirmed that the matter was “under investigation”.

He follows allegations revealed this week that Mackay “bombed” an SNP activist who had been married for 25 years for almost four years, one of whom asked him if he had “naughty photos.”

Other allegations include that the former head of the SNP was banned from drinking at party conferences due to concerns about his behavior.

Mackay, who has not been seen since Wednesday, resigned from his post as finance secretary a few hours before he was due to present the Scottish government’s budget.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon suspended him from the party and the parliamentary group on Thursday.

But Mackay faces increasing pressure to step down as an MP, SNP deputy head Keith Brown admitting today that it would be “very difficult” for him to stay as an MSP.

