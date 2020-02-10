advertisement

Voters should have the power to suppress MSPs like Derek Mackay, who have committed “unacceptable” behavior, said the Lib Dems.

Lib Dem Scottish leader Willie Rennie urged the Holyrood Standards Committee to introduce measures to allow constituents to recall PSM.

Rennie called following Mr. Mackay’s resignation as finance secretary following revelations that he had sent 270 messages online to a teenager.

Mackay told the anonymous 16-year-old that he was “cute” and invited him to dinner and to a rugby event at the Scottish Parliament.

The former finance secretary is now facing calls to resign as an MSP after details of his behavior were revealed last week.

Derek Mackay scandal: why MSPs are harder to remove than MPs

In the House of Commons, members of the House of Commons can be expelled by voters under a “recall” system introduced in 2015 following the Westminster spending system.

In the Westminster system, if 10% of an MP’s voters sign a recall petition, it triggers a by-election.

A previous attempt by Mr. Rennie to introduce a system similar to Holyrood was rejected by the Standards Committee of Parliament in 2018.

I want MSPs to know that serious and harmful behavior could result in the ultimate sanction for their job loss ”

– Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie

The anger and concern over Mr. Mackay’s behavior led Mr. Rennie to try to resuscitate the idea.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie wants Parliament’s standards committee to reconsider his proposals.

“I was disappointed that the recall proposal I made was rejected by the standards committee. It is useful to reconsider this question. It is an ongoing problem and we must not let it go, ”said Rennie.

“I want the PSM to know that serious and harmful behavior could result in the ultimate penalty for losing their job.

“For the moment, voters are helpless in the face of unacceptable behavior such as Derek Mackay using the offer of parliamentary receptions to try to befriend a teenager.”

Mr. Mackay was suspended by the SNP pending an investigation into his conduct, but he is still an MSP.

“Completely wrong” behavior

A Holyrood recall system was first proposed by Mr. Rennie following the resignation of Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald from the government of Nicola Sturgeon. McDonald resigned from his post as minister of childhood after he behaved inappropriately towards women. He now sits at Holyrood as a freelance.

The standards commission rejected Mr. Rennie’s proposal after concluding that it would cause complications.

Standards Committee moderator Bill Kidd of the SNP said what Mr. Mackay had done was “completely wrong”.

But he refused to know whether the former finance secretary should leave Holyrood or Mr. Rennie’s proposed recall.

“I don’t think it would be good for me as a person who should actually sit in a situation where you were looking at the position of a person who is the subject of such a recall to take a position on it”, said Mr. Kidd.

