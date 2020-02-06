advertisement

Derek Mackay released a statement after he resigned this morning.

The Scottish finance secretary gave his advice after claiming to have sent inappropriate text to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The drama occurred just hours before Mackay presented the government’s £ 43 billion budget plans to the PSM in Holyrood today.

He said in a statement: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I behaved stupidly and I’m really sorry.

“I apologize without reservation to the person concerned and to his family.

“I spoke last night with the Prime Minister and I resigned with immediate effect.

“Serving in government has been a great privilege and I am sorry to have dropped my colleagues and supporters.”

In accepting Mr. Mackay’s resignation, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologizes without reservation to the people involved and to those he abandoned.

“He submitted his resignation as government minister, which I accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to government, but he acknowledges that his behavior did not meet the required standards.

“Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes will present the Scottish government budget today outlining our actions to support the economy, support our people and public services and fight the climate crisis, and this remains the priority of my government. “

The Scottish Sun reported that Mr. Mackay had sent 270 private messages to the boy on Instagram and Facebook more than six months after contacting him unexpectedly.

In a message, he allegedly told the boy that he thought he was “cute”.

Junior Minister Kate Forbes will now step in to present the Scottish budget this afternoon.

Mr. Mackay had been identified as a potential successor to Ms. Sturgeon.

