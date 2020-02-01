advertisement

A Derbyshire girl is due to appear in The Greatest Dancer tonight after finishing the concerts.

Ripley’s teenager, Emmy Statham, 16, “follows her dream” to win the BBC One competition alongside her 16-girl Vale Studios dance troupe.

The Stockport dance school, which trains four to six times a week, has been successfully chosen from hundreds of hopeful dancers to reach the bottom 12.

The dance school hopes that its mentor Oti Mabuse, from Strictly Come Dancing, will be able to help them be crowned winners of the competition.

Kerry Statham, Emmy’s mom, said her daughter “never thought it would be possible” to join the dance school because she is so far from home.

Ripley girl Emmy Statham will be on live TV tonight

(Image: Kerry Statham)

But Ms. Statham, 42, said, “She has only been dancing with them for a year, which was a dream for her. She has received a lot of support from her family with elevators in Stockport.

“When Vale found out they auditioned for the show, they couldn’t believe it. It meant so much to Emmy that she was sobbing.

“We are really proud and very emotional. It’s incredible.”

She said the group was currently rehearsing in London for the live shows and “had a ball”, with the street dance troupe Diversity “appearing to see them”.

Emmy started street dancing lessons at the age of seven and “fell in love with it”.

The first four episodes of the prime-time show saw dancers aged seven and older perform behind a mirror.

If 75% of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them back to reminders.

Tonight’s episode of The Greatest Dancer will air on BBC One at 6.30 p.m.

