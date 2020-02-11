advertisement

With efforts to dissipate after the ongoing Ciara blows, the Met Office issued another severe weather warning for a potential repeat of the winter storm.

Less than a week after Ciara brought nearly 100 mph gusts to Britain, Storm Dennis should now cause more trouble – and the Met Office has issued another early warning.

This time the storm path could be further north, and it is unlikely to be as severe, but gusts of up to 60 mph are still possible in some exposed areas and winds of 50 mph could be felt in much of Derbyshire.

A house in Hall Lane, Willington, was damaged when Storm Ciara felled a tree.

(Image: Garden Services & Tree Surgery Ltd)

The Met Office’s chief forecaster has issued a yellow “Be Prepared” warning. They said: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday in many parts of England and Wales.

“50 mph gusts are widely expected inland, with around 60 mph in places. Around the coasts, particularly in the west and south, 60-70 mph gusts are likely.

“It will sometimes be accompanied by heavy rain.”

Storm Ciara finally loosened its grip on Derbyshire on Sunday evening, after causing damage and disruption with its gusts of nearly 70 mph and nearly fifteen days of rain.

Heavy snowfall for most of the county was followed by an otherwise bright and windy Monday, but Storm Dennis is expected to arrive after a particularly unstable spell.

After a brief break and a pleasant day on Wednesday, Thursday promises to be a washout with heavy rain for most of the day.

Friday will be better, but it will be windy and mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon before the wind and showers rise Saturday and Sunday when Storm Dennis arrives.

