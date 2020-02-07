advertisement

The people of Derby and Derbyshire reacted to the announcement that This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield announced that he was gay.

The presenter made a statement on his Instagram this morning, informing fans of the news and informing people live on the air.

According to the press release: “Right now, being gay is a reason to celebrate and to be proud.

“Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but it only comes from the harm I cause to my family.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better.

Phillip announced the news on ITV This Morning

(Image: ITV)

“Every day this morning, I am impressed by those we meet who have been brave and open to facing their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

“All of this will probably be a surprise and I understand, but it is only by facing it, by being honest, that I hope to find peace in my mind and a path to follow.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.”

Claire Flint of Derby said: “Proud of you @Schofe for your statement. It takes courage and strength and you have a very good support network and the best of friends who is your wife. Everyone deserves to be happy.”

Aydenn Wardle of Swadlincote added: “Send so much love and support to @Schofe today.

“An incredibly courageous decision and he managed it with so much dignity. Also a lot of love to his family for having supported him even with the sorrow it could have caused”.

Andrea Elton of Ilkeston also said: “My daughter went out at 14 years old. The thought that she couldn’t be true to herself would have broken my heart. That said, better late than never. Many love @Schofe to you and your family “.

.

