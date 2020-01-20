advertisement

A Derbyshire road is expected to be closed for “several months” after a landslide.

A 45m section of Lea Road at Lea Bridge near Matlock gave way the night of Wednesday January 15.

Derbyshire County Council has said that recent flooding and heavy rain have contributed to the collapse of part of the road that runs alongside the River Derwent.

Lea Road is closed at its junctions with Willersley Lane and Lea Road at Lea Bridge.

A council spokesman said: “The collapse is on the side closest to the river. The bank has given way, leaving the road unsupported, which in turn made it give way.

“Our engineers are currently assessing the damage and are using drone imagery to get a more accurate picture of the situation.

“Until the extent of the damage has been determined, it is unclear what repair work needs to be done or how long the road will be closed, even though it is expected to last several months.”

Signposted detours are in place, with an alternative route in place along the B5035 through Whatstandwell and Crich, then Wakebridge and Holloway, and again on Lea Road.

Littles Travel’s 140 and 141 bus services are also affected and are diverted by Tansley.

Access to Cromford station is unlimited.

