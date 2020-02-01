advertisement

A Derbyshire road, well known to be used by rats to avoid busy roads, could be closed until July 2021 following a landslide.

A 45-meter stretch of Lea Road between Cromford and Lea Bridge near Matlock collapsed to a nearby bank in January.

It was allegedly caused by heavy flooding in the county in November.

The road, often used by motorists to bypass the A6, was closed by the Derbyshire County Council.

He initially said the route could be closed for many months, but his orders, put in place to formalize the road closure, indicate that the route could be closed until July 2021.

The authority says that access to the houses will be maintained as far as possible and that the road will reopen as soon as the works are completed, which could be sooner than expected.

A large piece of tarmac that had clung to the road after the ground gave way below has disintegrated since the road closed, suggesting that the damage may still be spreading.

Concrete fences and barriers have been put in place to block the damaged section.

More and more land seems to have given way under the road, causing a significant overhang without any support.

Local residents say the closure has been both a blessing and a curse, removing traffic from the area but making access to Wirksworth and the Matlock Baths more difficult.

They say that a significant amount of engineering will likely be required to support the road and prevent a new, potentially larger landslide from happening again.

An elderly resident, who has lived in Lea Bridge for 20 years but did not want to be named, said, “It is obviously inconvenient if you have to go to Cromford or Matlock, but the advantage of it is no longer a constant traffic flow for people bypassing the A6.

“It is a blessed relief.

“We have all been informed that it will be closed for the foreseeable future. I think it will need enough engineering to be put in place to hold up. It will continue to collapse if we continue to have high river levels.

“This could be an opportunity to put some sort of pinch point to improve traffic.

A 45-meter section of the road collapsed

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“The closure put more pressure on the Robin Hood route to Whatstandwell, the official diversion belongs to Crich but people cut it.

“The downward circulation of Robin Hood will not be sustainable in the long run.”

Lindsay Steele, who has lived in Lea Bridge for 25 years, says the region has never been as flooded as recently.

She said, “It’s really extremely frustrating, it (closing) makes life very difficult in the sense that if you want to go to Matlock, you have to go to Tansley.

“If you want Wirksworth or Matlock Bath, the road is long. Rather, people use Robin Hood to cross Whatstandwell and this road is not in good condition with many potholes and puddles.

“The road surface is terrible and with the amount of traffic it currently receives, it is almost unusable. It will also need to be repaired, then it will also be closed. “

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said, “We are aware that the closure of Lea Road due to a landslide is really annoying for many people. It is not safe for anyone to use the road because much of the steep bank that supports it is always in motion.

“We are currently working to prevent the slide from getting worse and have asked specialized contractors to conduct a ground investigation to find the cause of the slide. This work will include drilling.

“It is only when this work is completed that we can then come up with a plan to properly repair the damage, which means that, unfortunately, we don’t know how long the road will remain closed.”

Initial estimates suggest that repairing the damage caused by the floods in Derbyshire will cost £ 20 million.

.

