A Derbyshire police officer who had an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable person was covered with carpets following a secret hearing.

The officer admitted that she had breached the standards of professional behavior by having a relationship and that their actions constituted “improper conduct”.

They were also charged with violating the principles of “honesty and integrity” of the forces, but denied the accusation.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, who presided over the hearing, concluded that the officer’s actions constituted serious misconduct.

However, they only received one last written warning.

Derbyshire police will not name the officer involved and the fault hearing was held behind closed doors on the orders of the chief constable.

It is understood that this decision was made to protect the identity of the vulnerable victim.

In 2015, then Interior Minister Theresa May announced new regulations that would ensure that police disciplinary hearings are held in public and are chaired by qualified presidents.

These powers were part of a series of changes designed to make police misconduct hearings more open and visible, and to increase the protection of police whistleblowers.

The Police (Ethics) Regulations, 2012 have been changed so that the default position for certain allegations (for example, gross negligence) is that procedures must be public.

However, this does not apply to all allegations and the President still has the discretion to hold in camera hearings.

