Mum says trying to get Derbyshire County Council enough support for her autistic son was “hell and torment.”

Kim Mullins, who lives in Tibshelf with her five-year-old son Rueben, says the process is one she wouldn’t wish her worst enemy for.

She says the Derbyshire County Council is failing the most vulnerable children in the area and that parents must be tenacious and aggressive, “like rottweilers”, to ensure support for children with special educational needs.

Ms. Mullins started trying to get an education, health and care (EHC) plan for her son in February 2019, and didn’t receive a version until January of this year.

This delay meant that her son did not receive sufficient support from the council for the majority of last year, did not start school in September as he was supposed to and will not be in school until September.

Fortunately, the plan provides Rueben with a place at Swanwick Elementary School, which has gained a good reputation for caring for children with special educational needs.

An EHC plan is a legally binding document developed by the county council and approved by the parent, school and child, as well as a team of health and education professionals.

It defines the support to which the child is entitled and what will be done to meet these needs.

The board has more than 3,000 EHC plans in its books.

Rueben has been diagnosed with autism and suffers from loud noises and bright lights, which often leads him to wear ear protectors when he is out of the house. He excludes himself from social situations because of the condition.

Rueben Mullins, five, has been diagnosed with autism

(Image: Kim Mullins)

He has trouble socializing with other children.

Mullins says Rueben often gets so agitated that he will bump his head against the ground until he calms down.

She said that counsel had at one point advised to go to court to postpone complaints about delays in the process.

However, the quote given to her by a lawyer to represent her was in the order of £ 11,000 and the quotes to examine the case documents can be around £ 2,000.

The court process is often lengthy and due to a backlog of cases, it often takes months before it is heard and resolved. Ms. Mullins therefore decided not to proceed.

In April 2019, Ms. Mullins received a letter from the county council, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in which he stated that it was “not necessary” to conduct an evaluation of the EHC plan for Rueben because his needs were met.

Rueben was officially diagnosed by staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital a month later, in May.

The board then said two weeks later in June that it would assess Rueben after all “in the light of new information”.

Ms. Mullins said, “It has taken my whole life back.

“There is so little support out there and what support is so expensive.

“You have to fight and keep fighting. You must be a rottweiler or you will never get there – our children will never be independent and are the most vulnerable children in society.

“How is 2020 and they are still going down?”

Kim Mullins and his five-year-old son Rueben at home in Tibshelf

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“There are a lot of parents who cannot continue to follow the process like me, they do not have all the time or can understand how the system works.

“The real problem in this county is the funding to support these children, not the potholes.

“Everything is a battle and nothing is ever easy. I can’t put the words in place to describe how bad all of this is.

“The county council’s SEND (special educational needs) service has the future of these children in their hands.

“Rueben wakes up often in the morning and asks” am I going to school today? “And I keep saying ‘no’ to him. It’s heartbreaking.

“I would not want it to weigh on my worst enemy, to go there.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities is one of our most complex and sensitive areas of work. Each child’s case is unique and requires careful consideration.

“This is why it can take time to reach an agreement in each individual case between parents or guardians, the school and the board.

“We will always work with parents and schools when concerns are raised to ensure that children are given appropriate support.

.

