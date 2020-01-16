advertisement

A Derbyshire woman who finds herself tangled in a line on a bun in a movie theater says she’s happy to have sparked a debate.

Ellie Hensby, who lives in Bakewell, posted a photo of “the huge bun” of a woman who she believed blocked her view of the screen during a screening of Frozen 2 at Vue cinema in Meadhowhall , Sheffield on January 2.

Ms. Hensby, an apprentice plumber, had her photo grabbed enough online attention to be featured in national newspapers, reports the Derbyshire Times.

She urged Vue cinemas to introduce a policy to prevent big hair from ruining people’s cinema experience. Ms. Hensby was unable to move the seats because the cinema was packed.

“I’m surprised it got so big. I even had people who sent me messages from America, “said the 29-year-old.

“I never thought that someone’s opinion that their point of view was blocked in the movies would cause such controversy, but I am glad that it is, because people should be aware that if you have such a big hairstyle or even a hat, it will block someone’s view.

“I think cinemas could do more to highlight the problem too, perhaps by putting up posters asking customers to be respectful.”

“I never intended to publicly shame the woman in front of me, as some have suggested. I just wanted to raise awareness.

“If people want to criticize me for what I did, I don’t care. I have fairly thick skin.

“Many people have told me that they have exactly the same experience. Someone even said that they would put chewing gum in the person’s hair when this happened, although I would not recommend it. “

Ms. Hensby added that she had not spoken to the woman in front of her when the film was about to start and that she could see that the woman was stressed in front of her young child.

Vue International declined to comment.

