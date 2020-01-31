advertisement

Several medical centers in Derbyshire have issued opinions on the coronavirus epidemic, which now has two confirmed cases in England.

They tell people not to visit the surgeries if they have symptoms and have recently visited China or have been in contact with someone who has recently visited China.

Instead, they should call their GP or 111 and stay inside and avoid contact with people.

The disease originated in Wuhan, China, and continues to wreak havoc across the country with the death troll amounting to more than 210 people.

The coronavirus comes from the same family of viruses as SARS, and it could come from snakes or bats.

In the UK, two family members have tested positive for the virus and are currently being treated at a Newcastle hospital, reports ChronicleLive.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization officially designated the coronavirus as “a public health emergency of international concern”.

From now on, the medical centers of Derby and Derbyshire advise against anyone who has visited China or who has come into contact with a person who has recently visited China to visit their office.

In an article on their website, Village Surgery, in Browning Street, Sunny Hill, advised anyone with symptoms of the virus to call surgery first.

In the photo, Sunny Hill Village Surgery

The message reads: “If you have visited Wuhan and developed a fever, difficulty breathing or coughing within 14 days, you should see a doctor in China or on your return to the UK. In the UK -United Kingdom, please stay inside and avoid contact with others, if possible call your general practitioner or call 111 to inform them of your symptoms and your recent trip to town.

“Please do not have an operation if you have any of the symptoms of coronavirus, have recently traveled or have come into contact with someone who has recently traveled specifically to China, we must make sure that we limit the spread of this disease.”

The Mickleover Medical Center at Vicarage Road has issued similar advice published by Public Health England regarding the outbreak.

The operation was posted on its website to say, “Please do not visit the office if you feel unwell and have visited the areas affected by the epidemic and have the symptoms described by the link below. -above.

“All patients in this situation are encouraged to call 111 and stay at home.”

While Littlewick Medical Center at Nottingham Road, Ilkeston has posted the following advice on its website: “If you have recently traveled to China and are concerned about a viral infection, we ask that you DO NOT visit the surgery, please contact the surgery and a GP will call you to discuss your symptoms. “

Coronavirus is a new respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) that has never been seen before in humans.

Worldwide, at least 9,700 people are infected and the virus has now spread to more than 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, South Korea, Japan and Germany.

