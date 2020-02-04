advertisement

A Derbyshire man threatened his “love rival” when he found out that his wife had sent him a topless photo of herself, according to a court.

Justin Riddell, 48, had become convinced that his five-year-old wife had had an affair with the man, a charge that the victim denied.

On October 17 of last year, the Derbyshire Times reports that Riddell went to the man’s workplace at the Hangar, Nottingham Road, Somercotes, near Alfreton, the Chesterfield Magistrates ’Court.

At the hearing on Thursday, January 29, Sarah Haslam said: “The injured person was working and he heard a male voice behind him:” I’m glad you’re here, are you going out? “.

“He said” no “and said he had work to do. The accused then said,” I have evidence of what you do on WhatsApp. “

“The victim said that she was scared and felt like she had to look over her shoulder after the incident.”

Riddell, of Ball Hill, south of Normanton, acknowledged his threatening behavior when he appeared in court.

Mitigating, Asif Munir said that Riddell is now living with his mother and accepts that the seven-year relationship with his wife is over.

He said, “In early October, he discovered a textual photograph of Ms. Riddell that had been sent to the complainant. It’s pretty self explanatory and shows the upper part of his body.

“She denied having an affair, but he left the marital home. At the time, he still hoped there would be some sort of reconciliation but he still felt aggrieved by the relationship.

“So he went to the complainant’s workplace, which he said was having an affair with his wife and said,” Stay away from my wife. I have evidence of what’s going on on WhatsApp, “because he thought the two were in an extra-marital relationship.

“But as far as he is concerned, the relationship is now over and he is gone.”

Riddell, formerly of Peasehill, Ripley, was fined £ 380 and fined £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 38.

The courts refused to award compensation to the victim or to make a prohibition order.

