A Derby man took an epic 100-mile hike in the scorching heat of the Sahara Desert over an eight-day period to raise £ 5,260.00 for air ambulances from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Shakeel Mirza faced daily temperatures of up to 38 degrees and camped in the desert with night temperatures of just minus four to raise an incredible amount for his local air ambulance – a service entirely funded by donations.

Shakeel received fantastic support through sponsorship and events at his Snooker Club, Jaxx in Derby and decided to continue fundraising for DLRAA throughout the year!

Shakeel Mirza commented: “I have organized many challenge events for other charities over the years and I am delighted to work with The Air Ambulance Service which saves lives in Derbyshire and elsewhere – it is a cause dear to everyone’s heart. “

Kerry Wilson, fundraising manager for the DLRAA, added, “We are delighted that Shakeel chose to work with us and was amazed by the dedication he devoted to fundraising.

“Having visited the Snooker Club a few times, I am delighted to see how Shakeel is supported by his wife, staff and clients. Thank you Shakeel, we really appreciate your support. “

