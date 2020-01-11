advertisement

The leader of the Derbyshire Labor Group is resigning and will also resign from the post of county councilor after 23 years, next year’s election.

Councilor Anne Western, 64, who represents the Barlborough and Clowne division on Derbyshire County Council, was previously leader and deputy chief authority.

She said it was not a “reflex” decision following the outcome of the general election, but that she had always expected it to be her last term.

Councilor Western, a former accountant, exclusively disclosed her decision to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said: “Acting as a counselor requires a lot of physical and mental energy and I will be 70 by the end of the next term.

“I want the chance to step back and think and relax by focusing on being a local counselor.

“I’m going to be more with my family, like with my granddaughter and my parents, who are now 80 years old.

“They have always supported me and I want to give back this time.

“I see too many people who last longer than they should do as advisers and I don’t want to do it. When I do something, I do it 100%. I am also trying to find a better work-life balance.

“I am resigning now to give someone else, someone younger, the chance to prepare for the next election.

“My time as a counselor has been stimulating and rewarding and I feel honored and privileged to have worked and served the people of Derbyshire.”

When asked about her greatest accomplishments during her tenure and the most significant changes she saw while in office, Councilor Western said, “The accomplishments have been excellent service to childhood that we had until 2010, since when the budget cuts have seriously eroded things. such as the youth service and the SEND service (special educational needs).

“The excellent social protection services we had, such as the DCC home help service, which has once again been considerably reduced.

“Locally, the investment in the Clowne greenway which opens a disused railway line for walking and cycling.

“But most of all, the ethos on the board was that services should be available to those who needed them, be they children, the disabled or the elderly.

“Now we are talking about allowing independence and co-production and the like, which is just a far-fetched way of saying that the services are cut and you can no longer turn to the board. This is the biggest change.

“I am always full of praise for the staff who work so hard in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Councilor Western was elected to represent the Chapel-en-le-Frith and Hope Valley region from 1997 to 2005 and has represented Barlborough and Clowne ever since.

She was chief executive officer from 2013 to 2017 and deputy chief from 2003 to 2009.

Counselor Western has been the head of the Derbyshire Labor group for 11 years (2009 to present).

She has also represented local, regional and national government organizations, including the East Midlands Councils, the County Councils Network and the Local Government Association.

Candidates for the position of chief will now have one week to apply and occupy the position of Western Councilor.

The Derbyshire County Council is currently controlled by the Tories, regaining control of the authority in 2017.

The composition of the county council is currently 36 Conservatives, 24 Labor, three Labor and one vacant position, left by Conservative Councilor Alison Fox who died in October at the age of 58.

