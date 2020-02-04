advertisement

Several homes were evacuated in Chesterfield last night when it was feared that the gas cylinders would explode.

Emergency services were called to a garage fire on Hawksley Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Monday, February 3.

Witnesses described seeing “massive” flames engulf a nearby tree.

No one was injured in the fire, which was eventually put out by the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

However, the police evacuated some nearby residents as a precaution because the garage contained gas cylinders.

The road was closed while the four cylinders were located and cooled by the firefighters.

Residents were allowed to return home around 10:30 p.m.

Jonathan Hunt, who witnessed the fire, said, “The services were right to put it out.

“The flames were really high and engulfed a nearby tree.”

Daniel McGovern said, “Glad everyone was safe, we passed and the flames were huge.”

A joint police and fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

A joint police and fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The force said, “We evacuated a group of homes in Chesterfield due to a garage fire. Emergency services were called to a Hawksley Avenue garage at 8:45 p.m.

“The fire is out but the garage can hold gas cylinders. As a precaution, the neighboring houses have been evacuated and the road is closed. “

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said, “We are dealing with a garage fire in Brockwell, Chesterfield. All the people represented. The fire is now out.

“Some local residents were evacuated as a precaution by the police due to fears that the garage might contain gas cylinders. The closure of a local road on Hawksley Avenue is in place.

“The four cylinders have now been located and cooled by the firefighters so that they no longer pose a risk.

“Local residents are now allowed to go home. Hawksey Avenue should reopen in about an hour. A joint fire investigation is underway. “

