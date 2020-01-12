advertisement

An Ilkeston hair salon has started offering special services to people with anxiety and depression.

Barefeet Hair and Beauty wants to go the extra mile for those who find hairdressers overwhelming.

advertisement

Owner Gemma Worthington, who suffers from anxiety, said she wanted to make the living room a “safe haven” for all of her customers.

The 38-year-old recently opened the Bath Street site on a Sunday just for a woman with body dysmorphia.

She rarely went to get her hair cut as she struggled to look in the mirror.

She had her hair colored by a hairdresser who opened her salon to make her comfortable.

Worthington said, “I hope we can help people who have never been to a hair salon because they don’t.

Bare hair and beauty in Bath Street, Ilkeston

(Image: Gemma Worthington)

“We just want to go further and be a safe haven for people.

“We have been open for over a year now and have always been a non-intimidating show. We are just laid back.

“I think the word came out and more people came.”

Worthington said she also helped a deaf woman who had never had her hair cut in a salon before.

After receiving good feedback on the new initiative, the mother of two said, “It makes me want to cry.

“I have anxiety, so I know exactly what it’s like. It’s just comforting.

“I would like people to know that they can contact us if they want to make sure we are the right fair for them.

“It’s not an extremely profitable business, but when you see people like that, it’s worth every minute that I’m there.”

Anyone interested in contacting Barefeet Hair and Beauty can contact the salon at 07875 079858 or by message on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/barefeethairandbeauty/.

.

advertisement