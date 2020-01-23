advertisement

A general practitioner operation in a village in northern Derbyshire is expected to close – despite hundreds of residents opposing the plans.

The main reason for the closure of Pilsley surgery at Willow Close, led by Staffa Health, is a shortage of general practitioners.

Staffa Health says the company would find it difficult to continue operating at four sites in the area and one, Pilsley, is expected to be closed to support the remaining surgeries – at Tibshelf, its main center, Holmewood and Stonebroom.

Management stated that staffing difficulties and workload constraints on the remaining staff were a particular problem.

Staffa Health has 16,850 patients at the four sites – 2,800 of whom are in Pilsley.

Nearly 600 affected residents have signed a petition opposing the plans – but health officials say the closure should take place after consultation last year.

Pilsley’s retirees, Sheila Baldwin and Wendy Hardwick, had organized the petition and struck almost every house in the village for three weeks in an effort to gain support.

At a meeting of the Derbyshire County Council Health Review Committee, Ruth Cater, responsible for the practice of four surgeries, said that a slowdown would be put in place over the course of a year – ending by the closure of Pilsley’s surgery.

This, she said, would reduce the impact and gradually resolve any problems related to the closure.

Cater said: “We still believe that operating three sites will make things more convenient in the future and make us more able to maintain service.

“We are currently using locums (temporary doctors) to fill a staff shortage. It is promising that the recruitment of general practitioners will improve in the future, but things will get worse before they get better.

“In an ideal world, yes, we could keep it open if we had more GPs, but there are other reasons why we do this.”

She said that she was trying to make sure that general practitioners in practice “weren’t too exhausted”.

Cater said the practice would seek to arrange more telephone consultations, and even some via video links – such as via software like Skype – to save patients from having to go to their nearest surgery.

She said the practice would also aim to put a computer in Pilsley’s pharmacy to allow patients to contact their surgery from there.

Those questioned during the consultation on the potential closure feared that the closure of the general practitioner’s office would lead to the closure of the village pharmacy.

Cater says staff will not be cut as part of the proposed closure.

She said the practice had planned to increase parking at its Tibshelf site, in order to care for the same number of patients at fewer sites.

Councilor David Taylor, chair of the committee, said, “If you told my 88-year-old mother to call or have a video conference (instead of going to the surgery), she would have a seizure.”

Cater said the practice has 11 general practitioners at its four sites, some of whom are largely part-time.

She says the practice offered six GP sessions fewer than in 2017 – each GP generally offered eight sessions.

Cater said: “We would be hard pressed to provide services at four sites with the GPs we have.”

She said the practice has gained 500 more patients since 2017 due to housing construction in the area and that more homes are expected.

Councilor Gary Musson said, “It looks like a service trying to provide services with the resources it has, rather than the needs and demand that exist. This is not done as a benefit to the community. “

He said the practice could still face the same challenges at three smaller sites – with “increased demand” from new housing developments.

