advertisement

Derbyshire footballer Jordan Sinnott died in unknown circumstances at the age of 25.

Halifax Town FC posted a statement on Twitter announcing the news this afternoon.

advertisement

Mr. Sinnott has been on loan to Matlock Town FC from Alfreton Town FC since August 2019.

Halifax posted the following message on its Twitter page: “We have received terrible news of the death of our former player Jordan Sinnott.

“The circumstances are unclear and we will not comment further out of respect for Jordan’s family. Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan’s family during this extremely difficult time. “

Alfreton and Matlock FC posted on their Twitter pages earlier today that they would postpone this afternoon’s games.

They cited “unforeseen and tragic circumstances” as reasons.

Read more

Related Articles

FC Alfreton Town President Wayne Bradley posted on Twitter: “My apologies to everyone who has traveled to support this game @GatesheadFC and @AlfretonTownFC.

“Details of the circumstances will be communicated in due course.

“Life has the capacity to launch many tests …….. it’s just not a day to try to play football. Sorry everyone.”

Mr. Sinnott began his career in Huddersfield Town before moving to Altrincham in 2015.

He played 57 games with them before moving to Halifax in 2016.

Mr. Sinnott then played for Chesterfield until 2018, when he moved to Alfreton.

Steve Eyre, who coached Mr. Sinnott in Huddersfield, wrote in a Facebook post: “Rest in peace to my son Jordan Sinnott. Like a son, my captain, good times spent in two clubs and a special time to win a league together.

“God bless you, Son.”

.

advertisement