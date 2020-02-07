advertisement

Derbyshire firefighters were called to help deal with a “large-scale” fire this morning in a branch of The Range.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service claims that 12 engines were burned at Station Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield. No one appears to have been injured.

Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services are handling the incident.

The road is close to the A38.

An update from the fire department indicated that colleagues from Derbyshire had been called in to help.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a tweet: “We are currently facing a large scale fire on Station Road in Sutton in Ashfield.

“There are currently 12 pumps on the Station Road fire at Sutton Ashfield. This includes resources from @DerbyshireFRS.

“Road closures are in place around the incident, more details to follow.”

A Nottinghamshire police statement said: “Nottinghamshire police officers support Nottinghamshire fire and rescue services after report of a large fire in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

“Police and firefighters are on the scene of Station Road following a report of a fire in The Range store around 5:30 am this morning (Friday February 7, 2020).

“The business park is closed, however, roads are open in the area after brief closings.

“No one is said to be currently injured as a result of the fire. It is unknown if the incident is suspicious at this stage.”

