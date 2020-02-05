advertisement

The county council is expected to spend £ 90,000 on a Derbyshire festival, starting with a series of events to celebrate Florence Nightingale.

The conservative-led authority hopes that the festival, which will take place in May and the past two years, could boost the region’s tourism economy, estimated at £ 2.15 billion.

He did not specify what the potential financial benefit would be for the county.

If the plans are approved, the festival will begin with a series of events to celebrate Florence Nightingale, whose childhood home was in the village of Holloway in Derbyshire.

A report on the festival calendar indicates that events would begin in May. He said: “Florence Nightingale is truly a global figure, with significant reach, so celebrating the bicentennial of the birth of Florence Nightingale and her relationship with Derbyshire is a great way to kick off the festival, highlighting the rich legacy of Derbyshire health and wellness, including spa towns. “

It will be followed in June by an “artistic walk” with paths, walks and cycle paths.

July would see the “sounds of Derbyshire” celebrated with the county’s “rich and diverse musical offer”.

August will feature “country dishes” focusing on food and beverages from county country shows – like Chatsworth.

The September events will be called “living streets” to “encourage visitors to cities in Derbyshire to shop and participate in events in Melbourne, Wirksworth, New Mills, Chesterfield and Derby Feste”.

October will highlight Derbyshire museums, artifacts and industrial heritage.

Meanwhile, November and December “will highlight the high-quality craftsmen and manufacturers of Derbyshire, especially those in the tourist supply chain, highlighting open markets, fairs and studios”.

Other events would then take place in 2021.

The idea for the new festival was first raised in May and has been described as a “vanity project” and a “waste of money” by the leader of the county’s Labor opposition party.

Since then, the cost of the festival itself has dropped slightly from £ 100,000 to £ 90,000.

Derbyshire County Council headquarters at County Hall

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

This funding must be approved at a county council meeting chaired by Cllr Barry Lewis, chief executive officer, on Friday, February 7.

Last May, the board also proposed spending an additional £ 138,000 to hire a new staff member on a three-year fixed-term contract to oversee the festival.

This new staff member took office in October.

A summary of the festival says: “The Derbyshire Festival will celebrate Derbyshire’s distinctive culture and world-class offerings and will begin to tell the story of Derbyshire, based on its” People, places and products “, marking some key milestones and relevant anniversaries during the period that illustrates and brings history to life.

“The Festival will take place as part of a large-scale campaign, whose activities will start in May 2020.

“The Festival will help introduce Derbyshire to a wider national and international audience, encouraging day visitors to become permanent visitors, but will also target the local audience, helping local people to discover and engage with it. who is at their door and encouraging them to become ambassadors of supply to visitors to Derbyshire. . “

The county says the festival will help “develop a sense of pride and ownership in Derbyshire communities”.

A report on the proposed festival indicates that the authority intends to call in volunteers to organize the events – aiming to total 2,020 hours of volunteering.

Of the £ 43,500 to be spent on the festival this year, £ 13,500 will be spent on “creative proposition” and £ 30,000 on marketing activities.

Marketing will be provided by Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire – with the direction of the board’s communications department.

Estimated expenditure for the second year is £ 46,500.

The news of the proposed festival again sparked controversy.

Reacting to festival plans, Jane Robinson, who lobbied the board to provide sufficient support for her daughter, who has special educational needs, said, “It is obscene to celebrate Florence Nightingale when cuts to services mean that the most vulnerable in the county are left sitting in their own mess because there are no services available to provide the care they need.

“When children with BEP and disabilities are denied educational services and their parents are denied vital support to care for them, it is an absolute shame.”

And Trudi Martin, of Chesterfield, who recently won legal action against the council, after seeking sufficient support for his daughter, said, “Yet they have no money to pay for the education of the children with SEND. My daughter has not had a school or alternative services for 24 months.

“It is disgusting to read when one constantly says to parents struggling with CCD” we have no money “.”

.

