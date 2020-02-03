advertisement

A family found what they thought was a desperate cry for help hidden inside a Primark jet made in China.

Partners Michaela McGovern and Sam Wright of Alfreton made the discovery when they unrolled the article.

The couple went to place it on top of their duvet and noticed something written on the fabric.

Thinking at first that it was dirt, on closer inspection, they were surprised to find what appeared to be a message written in Chinese.

Wright, 34, said she asked a Chinese friend for help to see if she could translate the text.

Her friend thought that the first symbol seemed to indicate the word “help” while other symbols could represent someone’s name.

The independent pet manager contacted Primark to complain and voice concerns, but has since struggled to communicate with the company. A mother of one, Ms. Wright said, “We bought it for Christmas but didn’t actually use it.

“It was cold last week and we put it on our comforter and instantly my partner said it was already dirty.

The message discovered on the Primark launch

(Image: Sam Wright)

“How did we think?” He came directly from Primark.

“On closer inspection, these are three symbols that appeared to be Chinese, followed by writing below.

“It says” Made in China “on the label and I was going to school with a Chinese girl and I asked her if she would be able to interpret what it said.

“She said the first symbol seems to say” help “but we were not 100% sure.

“Perhaps the second symbols were someone’s name.”

The couple said they were looking to continue the message to find out where they came from.

Ms. Wright continued: “It is perfectly usable but not in the state in which we wanted it.

“It would be nice to know exactly what he is saying and where he is coming from and whether it is a problem that needs to be resolved.

“We were shocked, you hear about it all the time, like the Tesco Christmas card.

“You don’t think you’re going to be part of something like this.

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions, we don’t know what that says.

An interpreter from the University of Derby believes that the wording translates into the name of a person, then a year, either 2013 or 2018.

Derbyshire Live asked Primark for advice.

.

