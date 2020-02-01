advertisement

A chef born in Derby behind one of the best restaurants in the UK explained why his cuisine will not produce vegan food.

The Sat Bains restaurant has two Michelin stars and its renowned chef refuses to compromise on its seven and ten course tasting menus, costing £ 105 and £ 120 per head.

Sat Bains said he couldn’t justify charging £ 120 per person for a vegan menu.

“Vegan food is the biggest scam. The ingredients are so cheap. I want to give people value for money,” he said.

While other restaurants are producing menus that offer more choice for vegans, Sat has not followed suit, reports NottinghamshireLive.

The chef, trained in Derby and whose restaurant is in Nottingham, said that he could get around food intolerances and allergies and that he was also addressing vegetarians and Pescatarians, but that he would not introduce vegan menu.

“You can’t go to a heavy metal concert and expect classical music. It’s my business and my business model to do what I want. I don’t do vegan, halal or kosher” , did he declare.

“We were no longer doing our food. We were preparing dishes to meet that person’s needs and almost giving up on our own style.”

Months of work are spent developing the exquisite flavor and texture of the dishes carefully selected from the tasting menu that have placed Lenton Lane’s restaurant on the world food map.

The current menu revolves around the game season with Wollaton Hall deer dishes with truffle, oak and lichen and partridge stew with kohlrabi tagliatelle and vintage Parmesan cheese 2014.

Bains said: “It’s not just ten dishes thrown on a menu – we think about it in every detail. We want to give our customers the best food possible.

“We are not specialists in vegan food and I never wanted to be a vegan restaurant.

“The customers who come here know what to expect. We are niches – we can be niches with our menu in terms of ingredients, so there are some dietitians that we cannot and will not do . I can’t go to a vegan restaurant and ask for a steak. “

The chef, who opened the Sat Bains restaurant 20 years ago, added that developing a vegan menu at the same level would be very laborious for a small faction of customers.

“The amount of research to get the same flavor and texture as fat to give that luxurious bite is phenomenal.”

Bains said it was “so difficult to do well” to prepare a dinner with a deadly allergy to nightshade (to foods such as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers).

.

