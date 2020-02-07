advertisement

A new website and app for parents of elementary school students in Derby, designed to be a one-stop shop with everything you need to know about school life, has been launched.

Considered the first of its kind in the UK, the School Toolkit website and app will be translated into five different languages ​​- Polish, Kurdish, Urdu, Slovak and Latvian – and will be promoted in the city to encourage and support engagement parenting between home and school.

Parents can find out everything they need to know about their child’s school; how to apply for a high school place to review SAT exams. There will also be information on the website and the app about the fun activities going on in the city.

Eighteen schools, mainly in Normanton, Sinfin, Alvaston and Chaddesden, will have access to the website and the application, which have been funded by the Ministry of Education.

If successful at Derby, there are plans to roll it out nationwide.

Ellen Wilkinson, vice-principal of Bemrose School, leads the project. She said, “The School Toolkit will be the link between school and home.

“Some parents do not always have the confidence, perhaps through previous experiences they had during their time at school, or a language barrier, to approach the teacher of their child at the beginning or at the end of the school day.

“The School Toolkit website and app will hopefully provide the answer to their question and will be a one-stop shop for information, which will be updated regularly.

“We will cover a variety of topics, from health and wellness to safety. There will also be a community section, where we will share ideas for involving your child when you go out.

“There are parenting tools and websites, but the School Toolkit is purely about Derby. This is a first of its kind for parents and guardians of Derby. “

Kash Khunkhuna is the School Toolkit project manager. His job is to make sure that the website meets the criteria for family engagement and, more importantly, that it works well.

Kash, who works for the Harmony Trust, is also responsible for coordinating it from a Derby lens and making the School Toolkit a sustainable model.

She said: “We are delighted to launch the School Toolkit through Derby.

“We worked hard to plan the website and the application with School Spider, a small company specializing in supporting primary schools in the development of their website. We also want to make sure that the content is relevant and easy to understand for our parents.

“Everyone, regardless of background, has similar parenting issues and the School Toolkit will aim to provide parents with a go-to solution, whether it’s the spelling their child should be practicing or key dates for applying to a secondary school. .

“It could be something as simple as reading recommendations for World Book Day or more sensitive questions about emotional well-being.”

“We felt that in a world where a large percentage of us use social media to communicate, we had to create a modern and functional digital tool.”

Alex Ellis, director of the Manchester-based Spider School, designed the website.

He said, “We don’t usually create custom apps for businesses, but when Kash approached us to create an app that would have the effect that we think School Toolkit will have, we couldn’t refuse.

“The School Toolkit project is really exciting for us; there is nothing like this to provide such a concise information base divided into easy-to-view topics for parents.

“We built it from scratch and, with the end user in mind, we can’t wait to see how it works in Derby.”

