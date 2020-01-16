advertisement

A cheese father punched a woman in the face twice in a Derby take-out when the staff had not put cheese on his crisps.

Daniel Kelly was so angry with the workers at the Charcoal Grill in Wardwick that he started up and grabbed a bottle of sauce that was going “all over the counter”.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard how another customer told him to calm down – and the cheese demon punched him twice in the face.

The offense took place on October 27 at 2.50 a.m.

Courts punished the 24-year-old by slapping him with a community order.

Lynn Bickley, a prosecutor, said the victim went out downtown with friends.

She said, “She went to the Charcoal Grill to buy food and noticed a man arguing with the staff about the cheese on his food.

“This accused reached over the counter and took a bottle of sauce, talking to staff about wanting cheese. She told the accused to calm down.

“She does not remember her answer. A staff member told the accused that he would get cheese.”

The court heard how the victim told him to calm down again and told him that the staff member was getting his cheese.

At this point, Kelly hit her on the lip and then again on the left side of her face.

Bickley said: “The victim tried to push him away. She grabbed the accused by the neck to push him away.

“She confirms that the accused is arrested and that she suffered a small cut on the inside of her upper lip.”

An independent witness who saw what happened told police that there was an argument over the cheese.

The witness saw him grab the bottle of sauce that was “all over the counter” and also saw the accused hit the victim twice.

In a statement provided to the court, the victim said that the incident had scared him out of Derby now.

Ms. Bickley stated that the accused was questioned by the police about this. He admitted that he had been drinking with his partner and friends and had consumed “a lot” of alcohol.

Kelly told the police that it was not in his nature to be violent or to hit women and apologized during his interview.

The matter was adjourned for a report to be prepared by probation, which was read at the hearing by a member of the probation service.

He stated that the accused did not go out regularly, drank too much on this occasion and that he had a one-year-old daughter.

He said on probation that “it was not like me to do this”, that it was irrelevant and that he worked six days a week in Sheffield as a ground worker – being in the same company for six years.

Stephen Cooper, mitigating for Kelly, told the court that it was a “one off” during a rare evening and that he hadn’t hit her hard because he had previously broken his hand. in a work accident.

He said, “He has a one-year-old daughter who sleeps when he comes home from work and leaves early in the morning to go to work.

“Regarding the shameful incident, he apologizes for his behavior. It was a stupid argument about food.

“The complainant’s participation was a little more than” calm “, the language was more Anglo-Saxon than that and he took umbrage there.

“When she grabbed him by the neck, he had marks on his neck. He apologizes to me today.”

Kelly, of Wood Road, Chaddesden, pleaded guilty to assault while assaulting.

Courts slapped him with a 12-month community order, which included a three-month curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He was asked to pay £ 75 as compensation to the victim, court costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90, bringing his total to £ 250.

