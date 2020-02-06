advertisement

Regeneration plans for the Becketwell Derby area – creating hundreds of new homes and space for thousands of workers – have been submitted for approval.

The project, led by Leeds-based St James Securities, would see the dilapidated part of the city center transformed, with mixed-use development including new houses, offices, shops and leisure spaces, as well as a square multipurpose public.

Last month, the firm announced some development adjustments. His original plans, which were submitted to Derby city council last year, included a 19-story building that can accommodate 246 apartments, flanked by a nine-story building with 96 apartments.

The proposals have since been revised, the tallest building being reduced to about 224 apartments on a maximum of 11 floors, including the ground floor, reports Business Live.

The second small building overlooking Green Lane and Victoria Street has been reduced by five floors, including the ground floor.

Now the city council planning committee is expected to review the project at its meeting on Thursday, February 13.

Artist’s impressions of the appearance of the new Becketwell development

(Image: St James Securities)

In addition, a report prepared by the authority’s planning department prior to the meeting recommended approval of the Becketwell program, which would take place in stages.

The report states: “There is a clear and compelling need to completely regenerate Becketwell and the program has the potential to secure a multitude of benefits.

“They include the regeneration of a long-term abandoned site which is currently having a negative impact on the economy and the cityscape of the downtown area, acting as a catalyst for wider improvement of the area.

“The overall public benefits of the proposal decisively outweigh the” less than substantial damage “identified to the heritage assets identified.”

A new place would be used to allow people to sit, eat and relax

(Image: St James Securities)

In addition to creating hundreds of new homes, the report said, the development would bring new offices, which could accommodate around 2,000 employees.

The report states: “There have been several unsuccessful attempts to ensure the regeneration of Becketwell over the years, including proposals for the retailing of large floorboards, office development, healthcare and more recently mixed-use development, including an ice rink.

“All the previous proposals have raised major concerns in terms of the comprehensiveness of the approach, mainly due to the constraints of land ownership.

“The direct intervention of the council has helped to solve this problem.

“The hybrid proposal before us is the first to globally remedy market failures throughout the area, by reinventing the area and creating a new urban district in the heart of downtown.

“It is quite clear that the regeneration of the Becketwell / Duckworth Square area has been a long-standing political goal for the board and therefore the principle of complete regeneration of this area is warmly welcomed.”

Becketwell will be one of the major projects to be presented by the Midlands delegation at this year’s MIPIM international real estate investment fair, which takes place in Cannes in March.

Speaking last month, Paul Morris, Director of St James Securities, said: “We are committed to providing a comprehensive regeneration program for downtown Derby that will be financable and most importantly achievable.

“We are currently working with a number of funds who want us to provide a program that is suitable for a city the size of Derby.”

