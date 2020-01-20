advertisement

A Derby worker insisted that his family had nothing to do with a conman plumber.

Plasterer Chris Flood said he was inundated with messages regarding a man convicted of a number of offenses, including fraud.

The man gave his name from Paul Flood to Derby Crown Court, but also bears the names of Gilman and Roma.

Mr. Flood, who lives with his cat Keith, now wishes to clarify that even if the plumber is his distant cousin, he had always known him as Paul Gilman.

Flood, 29, said he had not spoken to the conman, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

His explanation comes after the plumber’s ex-partner claimed to have inflicted “psychological torture” for two years.

Mr. Flood said: “Our family works in the building, we are all plasterers.

In the photo, Chris Flood, who hasn’t spoken to Paul Flood / Gilman in 12 years

(Image: Chris Flood)

“To forgive the pun, I have been inundated with messages from people I don’t even know about him. His birth name is Gilman.

“The floods have nothing to do with him. We know he is in the shade and it bothers us that he uses our name.”

Derby’s Chris said the reason the family quarreled with the conman was because he once cheated on his father.

Chris said, “He gave my father a bloody story about money, so my father loaned him his credit card. He spent £ 7,000 there.

“It had an effect on my father for a long time.”

Chris said he “liked” the 45-year-old enough when he was growing up because they had similar interests.

He said, “I had a connection to him when I was about 11 years old. Paul had long blond hair and he liked Nirvana and I started to music.

“But now we don’t want to be associated with him.”

