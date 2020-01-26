advertisement

A Derby woman celebrates a sensational turnaround after losing six stones in less than two years.

Mandy Shunburne decided to take action after tipping the scales at 17th 13 pounds.

Already faced with health problems, Mandy was wary of the consequences of getting fat.

The 58-year-old athlete, who lives in Allestree, said: “When I went on vacation to Australia two years ago, I injured my knee and my ankles and feet were swollen quite badly. also had back pain for years.

“I went to the doctors when I got home and they told me I had to lose weight.

“I knew I had to make a decision, either do something and lose weight, or give up and put on weight with the consequences of poor health.

“Being as tall as me, there was a lot to do on it and I was really getting to my crossroads.

“Fortunately, I managed to get by and I found myself in the frame of mind necessary to lose weight.”

At his heaviest weight, Mandy was a size 24, practically no exercise and struggled to maintain a healthy diet.

“My weight was fluctuating,” she said. “I was on a typical yo-yo diet. Exercising was a chore, I was completely inactive.

“I just ate garbage, munching on anything I could get my hands on like pies, crisps, crisps and nuts.”

But she has since lost six stones in less than two years to lose weight at 11 pounds.

His weight loss was supported by first walking, then joining the Derwent running club.

Mandy, who works part-time for a charity, said: “When I started walking six months ago, I felt like I wanted to run.

“I knew I wouldn’t do it alone. So I joined the Derwent running club and took the eight-week” Couch to 5k “course.

“I was surprised that I could actually do it and I also really enjoyed it.

“I keep running and I try to go out every day if I can now because the feeling it gives me is fantastic.”

Mandy, who is now a size 14, also participates in the group Allestree Slimming World every week.

She says she enjoyed a “moment of pride” in her weight loss journey earlier this week, but would still like to lose another stone.

Mandy added: “I managed to cut the snack and cut the red meat.

“I do more cooking and I make a nice lasagna and spaghetti Bolognese.

“Sticking to the Slimming World class also helped, getting advice from the consultant and other group members.

“Earlier this week, a friend of mine said to me,” You look too skinny, “which was a pretty proud moment.

“I am a completely different person and losing weight has made a huge difference.

“Now I’ve come so far that I want to lose at least one more stone and get my BMI in the normal range.”

