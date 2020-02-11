advertisement

Two managers of a waste management company appeared in court accused of violating environmental rules when operating a tip in Derby.

Warren Steele and Samantha Turton, directors of Shows Waste Management Limited, face site-related offenses at Slack Lane in 2015 and 2016.

Yesterday they appeared in the South Derbyshire District Court.

Both are accused of not having respected the authorization conditions during the operation of the site.

Steele, 40, of Burnham Road, Epworth, Doncaster, is charged:

* knowingly causing the violation of the requirements of an environmental permit, in that Shows Waste Management Ltd operated a regulated facility in a manner not authorized by environmental permits EAWML43245 or EPR / DB3203FR, and this offense was committed with its accomplice consent or negligence as a director.

The offense is contrary to sections 12 and 38 (1) (a) of the 2010 environmental permits (England and Wales).

He pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Turton, 47, of Bridal Road, Burton-Joyce, Nottingham, also appeared.

She was charged with the same offense but pleaded not guilty.

Turton has asked that the case be heard by a jury at Derby Crown Court and she will appear on March 9.

