The University of Derby was criticized after students who visited Wuhan – where the deadly coronavirus was first detected – were placed in “self-isolation”.

A university spokesperson confirmed that three of its students were told to stay away from the rest for 14 days.

The trio is “in good shape and in good health” but they were told to isolate themselves as a precaution.

So far, more than 300 people in China have died in the epidemic. More than 14,000 people have been infected, including two in the United Kingdom.

The NHS says it has put in place “solid infection control measures” to contain respiratory infection.

But one student told Derbyshire Live that she was “absolutely furious” that the three students had been asked to “isolate themselves”.

She said, “I received an email from the university to inform that some students have recently returned from Wuhan, but have been put in” self-isolation “?

“These students should be closely monitored by the NHS, why is the university taking a risk?”

“My comrades like me should have been informed of this well before Thursday, when the email was sent at the end of the working day.

“The University of Derby has not been sufficiently informative to students about this.”

Another reader said, “This is absolutely shocking, my girlfriend is a student and I read the email sent to all the students.

“All he said was to isolate himself, I hope the university comes out and confirms which campuses / rooms the students are in so the students there know they are in danger. “

Responding to the criticism, a spokesperson for the University of Derby said, “We are following the advice of Public Health England. The advice is to stay in isolation. These students are aware of the symptoms they should be looking for and they can call us. or 111. “

The spokesman added that the students should “stay at home, see no bodies and not go anywhere”.

They said, “We have three students who have returned from this area.

“They stay inside and they have until Friday or Saturday, depending on their trip, and then they can return to society.

“We are in constant contact with them if they need help to get food. Friends can deliver food to them right now.

“They are all in good shape so we hope they stay that way.”

This morning, it was confirmed that there had been the first death outside of China.

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan traveled to the Philippines where he died. The health ministry said he had developed severe pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital.

