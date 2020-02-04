advertisement

A rare weather phenomenon was reported in the Derbyshire skies this morning, when heavy snow showers created thunder and “dramatic” lightning, known as thunder.

Michael Hilton, a Buxton-based weather observer, described seeing a flash of light and hearing the boom of thunder as he watched the snow fall over the city.

advertisement

On his website Buxtonweather.co.uk, he reported this morning heavy and teeming showers that fell overnight and left a 1 cm layer of snow on roads and roofs.

However, he also described the storms that developed during a particularly intense snow flurry, and told Derbyshire Live what he saw.

He said, “It was dramatic. I was looking out the window at the very heavy snow and hail, probably around 3 am, when I saw a flash and heard a boom! About three or four times.

“Lightning only appears during heavy snowfall or hail – it is snowfall that creates the conditions that cause thunder and lightning.

“The same can happen in the discharge cloud of an erupting volcano.

“When the thunderstorm occurs at night, lightning appears brighter because the light is reflected on the snowflakes.

“Interestingly, the snow in the thunderstorm acts to dampen the noise of thunder.

“While the thunder of a typical thunderstorm can be heard several kilometers away, thunder during a thunderstorm will only be heard if you are within two to three miles of lightning.

“So it must have been pretty much directly on Buxton.”

Michael is part of a team of volunteers who run a Met Office weather station in Buxton and reported winds in the area peaking at 60 mph last night.

However, despite the strong winds and melting snow on the ground, the roads around Buxton would be passable around 7 a.m.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

Robert Shaw, who monitors the weather in Derby, who runs The Actual Weather Facebook page, says we may see a return to the thunderstorm phenomenon next week as a new cold snap looms.

He told Derbyshire Live: “We currently have this combination of cold air, Polar Maritime, low pressure and unstable thin air.

“We anticipate an even more powerful explosion in the Polar Maritimes early next week. So there are more chances that more of us will see snow showers and they too could produce thunder – more” thunder ” . “

.

advertisement